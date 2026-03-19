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Residential quarter Exceptionnel architecte dinterieur luxueux

Tel-Aviv, Israel
from
$3,37M
06/05/2026
$3,37M
05/05/2026
$3,35M
;
9
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ID: 35754
New building ID on Realting
Last update: 06/05/2026

Location

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  • Country
    Israel
  • State
    Tel-Aviv District
  • Region
    Tel Aviv Subdistrict
  • City
    Tel-Aviv
  • Address
    Ibn Gabirol

About the complex

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Beautiful apartment located on the 15th floor. Stunning views of all Tel Aviv and the sea. Interior decorator. Swimming pool, gym and terrace on the 48th floor. The apartment has 2 bedrooms plus the mamad transformed into a dressing room. Living room, dining area and kitchen in soft and pleasant hues. Terrace of 22 m2 with outdoor kitchen. Parking and cellar.

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Tel-Aviv, Israel
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Residential quarter Exceptionnel architecte dinterieur luxueux
Tel-Aviv, Israel
from
$3,37M
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