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Residential quarter Immeuble neuf proche mer vieux nord

Tel-Aviv, Israel
from
$1,75M
;
5
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ID: 38351
New building ID on Realting
Last update: 20/07/2026

Location

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  • Country
    Israel
  • State
    Tel-Aviv District
  • Region
    Tel Aviv Subdistrict
  • City
    Tel-Aviv
  • Address
    Ben Yehuda, 170

About the complex

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Apartment for sale in Tel-Aviv, in the Old North, close to the future tramway and a few steps from the sea! New building, 1st floor on 6 with elevator, 3 rooms, 77m2 + 12m2 terrace, 1 parking, 2 exhibitions: North, West. Price: 5,350,000

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Tel-Aviv, Israel
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Residential quarter Immeuble neuf proche mer vieux nord
Tel-Aviv, Israel
from
$1,75M
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