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Residential quarter Special investisseur

Ashkelon, Israel
from
$354,900
;
6
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ID: 36154
New building ID on Realting
Last update: 05/05/2026

Location

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  • Country
    Israel
  • State
    South District
  • Region
    Ashkelon Subdistrict
  • City
    Ashkelon
  • Address
    Eli Cohen

About the complex

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Special opportunity for investors

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Ashkelon, Israel
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Residential quarter Special investisseur
Ashkelon, Israel
from
$354,900
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