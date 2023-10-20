Israelis can officially enter the U.S. without visas. We’ve gathered the details

From October 19, 2023, Israelis can officially use the Visa Waiver Program (VWP) to enter the United States. This was announced by the country's Interior Ministry.

This means that Israeli citizens and nationals can now apply for permission to enter the United States for tourism or business purposes for up to 90 days without first obtaining a U.S. visa.

To be eligible, you must meet the following requirements:

Have a valid Israeli passport.

Have a completed and approved Electronic System for Travel Authorization (ESTA) application.

Applicants must not have been previously denied a U.S. visa.

They must not have been convicted of crimes involving moral turpitude.

They must not be inadmissible for entry into the U.S. under any other provision of U.S. law.

To apply for an ESTA, Israeli citizens and nationals can visit the ESTA website and do so online in just a few minutes. The filing fee is $14.

The application process usually takes no more than 72 hours. The registration is valid for two years.