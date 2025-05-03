Real estate Israel

  1. Realting.com
Israel, Jerusalem
Company Type
Real estate agency
Company's year of foundation
2004
On the platform
5 months
Languages
English, Français, עִברִית
Website
www.immobilier.co.il/en/
About the agency

Immobilier.co.il – One of Israel's Largest Real Estate Agencies

Welcome to immobilier.co.il, your ultimate destination for all your real estate needs in Israel. As one of the largest real estate agencies in the country, we take pride in offering exceptional services that combine local expertise with a global reach.

Why Choose Immobilier.co.il?

  • Unparalleled Expertise: With years of experience in the Israeli market, our team of professional agents understands every nuance of the local real estate landscape.
  • Extensive Property Portfolio: Explore the widest range of residential and commercial properties, from modern apartments to luxurious villas.
  • Personalized Service: We are committed to understanding your unique needs to help you find the perfect property or achieve the best sale.
  • Global Network: Our international presence connects buyers and sellers across borders.
Services

Our Services

  • Buying and Selling Properties: Expert guidance to streamline your real estate transactions.
  • Rentals: Flexible options for tenants and landlords.
  • Property Management: Comprehensive services to maintain and enhance the value of your investment.
  • Investment Consulting: Market analysis and personalized investment opportunities.

Our Commitment

At https://immobilier.co.il, your satisfaction is our top priority. We strive to exceed your expectations by providing transparent, efficient, and friendly service. Our success is measured by the trust and loyalty of our clients.

Contact Us Today

Ready to embark on your next real estate journey? Contact us today to discover how we can help you achieve your real estate goals.

Working time
Closed now
Currently in the company: 14:13
(UTC+3:00, Asia/Jerusalem)
Monday
09:00 - 18:00
Tuesday
09:00 - 18:00
Wednesday
09:00 - 18:00
Thursday
09:00 - 18:00
Friday
09:00 - 18:00
Saturday
Day off
Sunday
09:00 - 18:00
New buildings
Residential quarter Charmant duplex avec vue sur le parc a baka - jerusalem immobilier 026786595
Residential quarter Charmant duplex avec vue sur le parc a baka - jerusalem immobilier 026786595
Jerusalem, Israel
from
$980,341
Discover a truly unique life experience in the heart of Baka, Jerusalem. This duplex nestled in a small stone building, redefines comfort and convenience. With 2 floors, an elevator and serene tranquility, this property offers a timeless charm. Highlights of the property: Location: Located…
Residential quarter Rez de jardin spacieux
Residential quarter Rez de jardin spacieux
Ashkelon, Israel
from
$533,710
In Barnea a spacious garden ground
Residential quarter 4 pieces renove de 100m2 1er etage terrasse 10m2 ramat sharet jerusalem
Residential quarter 4 pieces renove de 100m2 1er etage terrasse 10m2 ramat sharet jerusalem
Jerusalem, Israel
from
$1,01M
apartment 4 rooms renovated surface 100m2 on the 1st floor in 2 floors building, Ramat Sharet Jerrusalem Living and dining room with terrace-soucca of 10m2 3 bedrooms, 1 bathroom, 2 toilets Air conditioning in the living room, radiators, chemech powder, balloon Electric hot water, roller sh…
Residential quarter A ne pas manquer
Residential quarter A ne pas manquer
Jerusalem, Israel
from
$727,531
For sale in the Gila district, Apartment 4 rooms, 90 m2, 4th floor with elevator, the apartment is renovated in a modern building, balcony soucca, private parking, cellar, Yonkers and air conditioning
Residential quarter Appartement a vendre a jerusalem
Residential quarter Appartement a vendre a jerusalem
Jerusalem, Israel
from
$2,56M
Spacious apartment in Kiryat Shmuel! Address : Rue Arave Berlin, Kiryat Shmuel Area : 139 m2 + terrace of 70 m2 Beautiful view of the Knesset Private car park This bright and spacious apartment is a rare opportunity! It is fully renovated, offering the possibility to accommodate your needs…
