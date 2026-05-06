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Residential quarter Immense terrasse gindi

Tel-Aviv, Israel
from
$2,69M
;
10
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ID: 38369
New building ID on Realting
Last update: 20/07/2026

Location

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  • Country
    Israel
  • State
    Tel-Aviv District
  • Region
    Tel Aviv Subdistrict
  • City
    Tel-Aviv
  • Address
    HaHashmonaim, 96

About the complex

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Exceptional apartment for sale in Tel-Aviv, in the Gindi complex! Building with 24/7 caretaker, party room and large park at the bottom of the building. 7th floor with elevators. 4 rooms (5 rooms originally), 2 bathrooms. 112m2 + 115m2 terrace with a large part open to the sky. 2 parking spaces. Mamad. Price: 8 200 000sh

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Tel-Aviv, Israel
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Residential quarter Immense terrasse gindi
Tel-Aviv, Israel
from
$2,69M
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