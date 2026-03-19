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Residential quarter Raanana magnifique appartement de 4 pieces renove avec terrasse souccah et mamad

Raanana, Israel
from
$3,58M
;
4
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ID: 35726
New building ID on Realting
Last update: 05/05/2026

Location

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  • Country
    Israel
  • State
    Center District
  • Region
    Petah Tikva Subdistrict
  • City
    Raanana
  • Address
    Atidim

About the complex

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superb 4 rooms fully renovated, luxury and absolute comfort. Located on the 6th floor of 7, this apartment enjoys exceptional natural brightness and a totally unobstructed view of a peaceful residential environment. Generous surface area: 117 m2 optimized. Soccah terrace of about 14 m2 for your relaxing moments. Night Space: Beautiful master suite with private shower room. Kitchen: New, modern and ready to use. Security: Mamad (strong room) integrated. Amenities: Elevator and private parking space. Benefits: Taste renovation, no work to be planned. A rare opportunity in the current market. This property combines the effervescence of the city centre with the calm of an unobstructed view of the surrounding villas. Ideal for a family or a quality investment.

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Raanana, Israel
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Residential quarter Raanana magnifique appartement de 4 pieces renove avec terrasse souccah et mamad
Raanana, Israel
from
$3,58M
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