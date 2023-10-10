Israel is currently at the center of a military conflict caused by an attack by Hamas militants. Rocket attacks have hit cities, including Tel Aviv and Jerusalem. How to get help if you find yourself in Israel as a tourist, and what to do if your visa is about to expire—read in this material.

Foreign ministries of different countries recommend avoiding travel to Israel, except in cases of emergency. They also point out certain areas where special caution should be exercised. Among them are Gaza, the Sheba’a Farms and Ghajjar, and areas near the border with Lebanon and Syria. Incidents have also been reported in various cities, including Tel Aviv, Be'er Sheva, Jerusalem, etc.

How and where can you get help if you are in Israel?

The Israeli Ministry of Tourism is actively monitoring the situation and providing assistance to tourists. A “tourist hotline” has been set up to ensure communication and awareness among tourists. You can reach it via WhatsApp at +972-55-972-693 or via email at virtual@goisrael.gov.il.

The 104 number is also available for information and advice in several languages, and you can contact the Home Front Command via WhatsApp and SMS at +972 (0) 52-9104104.

Flights to and from Israel

Although Tel Aviv International Airport continues to operate, many airlines have canceled or diverted their flights. These include American Airlines, Lufthansa, and others.

Travelers whose flights have been canceled are provided with the following options:

Refunds.

Receiving a voucher for future trips.

Free transfer to another flight.

It is recommended to contact the airline to clarify all conditions.

Visa issues

The Israeli authorities have temporarily simplified visa processes for foreign tourists. If your long-term visa expires (including your work visa), it is automatically extended until November 9, 2023.

After this date, you should consult official sources and consular services for up-to-date information on visa extensions.