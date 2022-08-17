What does a $4,000,000 flat look like? Is it a super stylish apartment with high-tech furnishment or classic-style housing with rare interior design details? And what if we speak about accommodation in Israel? We have found an expensive flat in Jerusalem, which is interesting because of its minimalism: 6 bedrooms and only necessary furnishment.

What is going on on Israeli real estate market in general

Not so long ago it was almost impossible to go to Israel, because of the pandemic which deprived all the opportunities to visit this country. The restrictions, several lockdowns and a constant control after the epidemic situation have paralysed the real estate market for some time.

However,since this March the borders have opened. It means that foreigners can enter the market again and take part in the real estate transactions. It turns out, the situation in general is pretty the same as in the whole world: construction materials and labour force are going up in price very quickly, and logistics is becoming more and more complicated. All this led to the increase in prices for real estate in Israel, which actually haven’t been cheap before. Even raising the tax on the purchase of a second property didn’t save the situation, now this tax is 8% from a property cost. As a result, an average cost of 4-rooms flats in Jerusalem in April 2022 was $850,000, 3-room flats — $665,000. In Tel Aviv a four-room flat can be bought for $1,4 million, and in the small city of Hadera — $465,000.

$3,965,000 — and a 6-bedroom apartment in Jerusalem is yours.

It is very interesting to see what luxurious real estate looks like in Israel’s major cities like Jerusalem, for example. And among the flat options in the «Israel real estate» section, we found a really interesting and stylish option.

In an old Arabian house in the heart of Talby, a six-bedroom flat is for sale for $3,965,000. It has a total area of 300 square metres of living space and a total area of 370 square metres with terraces. — sounds amazing, doesn’t it?

Judging by the photographs, the flat has been decorated in a beautiful minimalist style. Each piece of furniture is as simple and functional as possible, the walls are not overloaded with pictures, and the living room is not overloaded with numerous decorative items. As a result, there is a lot of space and air in the apartment. In addition, the light walls, high ceilings and glass partitions complete the impression. The furniture, by the way, is also in quiet tones: mostly in beige, brown or white.

The ad states that the kitchen is made especially for gourmets — it is separated from the living room by a bar. There is also a dining area in the living room with a spacious table for 10 people. There are also glass doors to the library-cabinet.

The bedroom is decorated in the same minimalist style. A wardrobe is replaced by a chest of drawers around the perimeter of the room, which also serves as a desk. There are four(!) windows in the room.

There are numerous terraces adjacent to the apartment. From the living room there is access to a lovely garden, where you can have a great time even in the midday heat. In addition, there are 2 garages for the owners of the property.