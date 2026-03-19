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Residential quarter Affaire en or

Jerusalem, Israel
from
$750,360
;
3
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ID: 36096
New building ID on Realting
Last update: 05/05/2026

Location

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  • Country
    Israel
  • State
    Jerusalem District
  • Region
    Jerusalem Subdistrict
  • City
    Jerusalem
  • Address
    Avraham Stern, 11

About the complex

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Apartment extremely well located on Stern, opposite the makolet. Good condition. Pinouy binouy advanced (huge profit potential). Very quickly commendable.

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Jerusalem, Israel
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Residential quarter Affaire en or
Jerusalem, Israel
from
$750,360
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