  1. Realting.com
  2. Israel
  3. Tel-Aviv
  4. Residential quarter Avec terrasse bel appartement bien agence bon emplacement dans un bel immeuble renove

Residential quarter Avec terrasse bel appartement bien agence bon emplacement dans un bel immeuble renove

Tel-Aviv, Israel
from
$2,33M
;
9
Leave a request
ID: 38690
New building ID on Realting
Last update: 20/07/2026

Location

Show on map
  • Country
    Israel
  • State
    Tel-Aviv District
  • Region
    Tel Aviv Subdistrict
  • City
    Tel-Aviv
  • Address
    Ibn Gabirol

Location on the map

Tel-Aviv, Israel
Education
Healthcare
Grocery stores
Leisure

Mortgage calculator

Interest rate, %
Loan term, years
Property cost
Down payment, %
{{ initialPaymentCurrency }} USD
Please note! You changed the property cost parameter to {{ differentPrice }}%. This affects the relevance of the calculation of monthly payments for the current property. Return
Interest rate
{{ loanPercentValue.toLocaleString() }} %
Interest rate
Loan amount
{{ mortgageAmount }} USD
Loan amount
Period
{{ loanPeriodValue | pluralize("year", "years") }}
Period
Monthly payment
{{ paymentPerMonth }} USD
Monthly payment
Similar complexes
Residential quarter Magnifique 3 pieces renove avec terrasse proche mer calme et spacieux
Tel-Aviv, Israel
from
$1,90M
Residential quarter Projet neuf kiryat hayovel jerusalem du 3 au 6 pieces
Jerusalem, Israel
from
$970,552
Residential quarter A vendre penthouse unique occupant tout un Etage
Tel-Aviv, Israel
from
$6,07M
Residential quarter Tel aviv superbe appartement A vendre A 5 min A pied de la plage
Tel-Aviv, Israel
from
$1,57M
Residential quarter Rue calme proche mer kempinski
Tel-Aviv, Israel
from
$1,80M
You are viewing
Residential quarter Avec terrasse bel appartement bien agence bon emplacement dans un bel immeuble renove
Tel-Aviv, Israel
from
$2,33M
Ask all your questions
Leave your request
Thank you! Your request has been accepted
I have interest in the property from your ad. I want more information about the property. What are the purchase conditions for foreigners? I would like to visit an apartment/house. I would like to be informed about the total price (incl. tax, agency fee, etc.). Is it possible to buy with a loan/mortgage?
Back Leave a request
Other complexes
Residential quarter Magnifique 4 5 pieces dans un immeuble neuf avec parking mamad et cave
Residential quarter Magnifique 4 5 pieces dans un immeuble neuf avec parking mamad et cave
Residential quarter Magnifique 4 5 pieces dans un immeuble neuf avec parking mamad et cave
Residential quarter Magnifique 4 5 pieces dans un immeuble neuf avec parking mamad et cave
Residential quarter Magnifique 4 5 pieces dans un immeuble neuf avec parking mamad et cave
Show all Residential quarter Magnifique 4 5 pieces dans un immeuble neuf avec parking mamad et cave
Residential quarter Magnifique 4 5 pieces dans un immeuble neuf avec parking mamad et cave
Tel-Aviv, Israel
from
$2,03M
For exclusive sale, close to Rabin Square and Ben Gurion. 15, rue Soutine In a new high quality project signed Horizon. 4.5 room apartment! Built area: 100 m2 14 m2 balcony Located on the 4th floor with open view Bright and beautifully arranged! Orientation: South and East 2 bathrooms and t…
Agency
Real estate Israel
Leave a request
Residential quarter Beau 3 pieces avec vue
Residential quarter Beau 3 pieces avec vue
Residential quarter Beau 3 pieces avec vue
Residential quarter Beau 3 pieces avec vue
Residential quarter Beau 3 pieces avec vue
Residential quarter Beau 3 pieces avec vue
Residential quarter Beau 3 pieces avec vue
Ashkelon, Israel
from
$455,920
Agency
Real estate Israel
Leave a request
Residential quarter Joli 3 pieces a vendre dans un immeuble de haut standing tel aviv
Residential quarter Joli 3 pieces a vendre dans un immeuble de haut standing tel aviv
Residential quarter Joli 3 pieces a vendre dans un immeuble de haut standing tel aviv
Residential quarter Joli 3 pieces a vendre dans un immeuble de haut standing tel aviv
Residential quarter Joli 3 pieces a vendre dans un immeuble de haut standing tel aviv
Show all Residential quarter Joli 3 pieces a vendre dans un immeuble de haut standing tel aviv
Residential quarter Joli 3 pieces a vendre dans un immeuble de haut standing tel aviv
Tel-Aviv, Israel
from
$1,54M
Agency
Real estate Israel
Leave a request
Realting.com
Go
Latest News in Israel
How the Iran Conflict Affected Country Risk in Israel and the UAE
06.05.2026
How the Iran Conflict Affected Country Risk in Israel and the UAE
Israelis can officially enter the U.S. without visas. We’ve gathered the details
20.10.2023
Israelis can officially enter the U.S. without visas. We’ve gathered the details
Israel at war: what tourists should do
10.10.2023
Israel at war: what tourists should do
“In the decade from 2011 to 2021, housing prices in Israel increased by 346%.” The expert on the main investors in the market, the shortage of properties, and the national plan on demolishing and rebuilding old buildings
15.09.2023
“In the decade from 2011 to 2021, housing prices in Israel increased by 346%.” The expert on the main investors in the market, the shortage of properties, and the national plan on demolishing and rebuilding old buildings
Obtaining an Israeli passport will not be so easy. Why?
05.01.2023
Obtaining an Israeli passport will not be so easy. Why?
The average price of an apartment — more than $550,000. Real estate in Israel is becoming very expensive
19.12.2022
The average price of an apartment — more than $550,000. Real estate in Israel is becoming very expensive
Modest accommodation with 6 bedrooms. A very special apartment sells in Israel
17.08.2022
Modest accommodation with 6 bedrooms. A very special apartment sells in Israel
Show all publications