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  4. Residential quarter Appartement 4 5 pieces avec vue mer dans le complexe gan hair bat yam

Residential quarter Appartement 4 5 pieces avec vue mer dans le complexe gan hair bat yam

Bat Yam, Israel
from
$1,35M
06/05/2026
$1,35M
05/05/2026
$1,35M
;
10
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ID: 35837
New building ID on Realting
Last update: 06/05/2026

Location

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  • Country
    Israel
  • State
    Tel-Aviv District
  • Region
    Tel Aviv Subdistrict
  • City
    Bat Yam
  • Address
    Yoseftal

About the complex

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For sale – Apartment 4,5 rooms with sea view in Gan HaIr complex, Bat Yam. Spacious apartment located on the 10th floor out of 20 in a modern and sought after tower. It offers 108 m2 of living space and a balcony of 12 m2 with open sea view. Excellent exposure, very bright and well ventilated. The property includes 4.5 rooms, two bathrooms, two toilets, two parking spaces and a cellar. The building has a lobby guard, a gym for residents and three elevators. A large landscaped park is at the foot of the tower. Ideal location, close to the sea, promenade, shops, restaurants, schools and public transport.

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Bat Yam, Israel
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Residential quarter Appartement 4 5 pieces avec vue mer dans le complexe gan hair bat yam
Bat Yam, Israel
from
$1,35M
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