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Residential quarter 3 pieces quartier afridar recent

Ashkelon, Israel
from
$540,600
06/05/2026
$540,600
05/05/2026
$537,420
;
4
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ID: 35658
New building ID on Realting
Last update: 06/05/2026

Location

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  • Country
    Israel
  • State
    South District
  • Region
    Ashkelon Subdistrict
  • City
    Ashkelon
  • Address
    HaLilac

About the complex

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3 pieces, good investment

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Ashkelon, Israel
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Residential quarter 3 pieces quartier afridar recent
Ashkelon, Israel
from
$540,600
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