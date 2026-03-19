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Residential quarter Nouvelle baisse de prix

Jerusalem, Israel
from
$4,59M
;
6
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ID: 35587
New building ID on Realting
Last update: 05/05/2026

Location

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  • Country
    Israel
  • State
    Jerusalem District
  • Region
    Jerusalem Subdistrict
  • City
    Jerusalem
  • Address
    Nof Harim, 18

About the complex

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In the district of Beit Hakerem (Yeffe Nof), exceptional building housing only 6 apartments, large 6.5 single rooms upstairs, 4 exhibitions, with a large living-dining room-balcony; elevator directly serving the main room, master suite, complete accessibility, mamad and parking. Charming apartment to visit absolutely!

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Jerusalem, Israel
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Residential quarter Nouvelle baisse de prix
Jerusalem, Israel
from
$4,59M
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