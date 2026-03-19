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Residential quarter 3 pieces terrasse neuf proche mer

Tel-Aviv, Israel
from
$1,86M
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4
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ID: 36078
New building ID on Realting
Last update: 05/05/2026

Location

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  • Country
    Israel
  • State
    Tel-Aviv District
  • Region
    Tel Aviv Subdistrict
  • City
    Tel-Aviv
  • Address
    Meir Yaari, 13

About the complex

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Close to Hayarkon Park, Namal Tel Aviv Tzafon Aviv district is the ideal location close to the sea, the city centre, the park and the namal very sought after street large 3 rooms + terrace apartment with 2 bathrooms 2 car parks and cellars TO BE KNOWN

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Tel-Aviv, Israel
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Residential quarter 3 pieces terrasse neuf proche mer
Tel-Aviv, Israel
from
$1,86M
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