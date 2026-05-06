Residential quarter Prix incroyable appartement 3 5 pieces a lentree de la ville

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Great opportunity at sacrificed price! Ideally located at the entrance to the city, close to Guecher Hameitaim and tram, with excellent connection to the city centre. Discover this magnificent 3.5 room apartment, cleverly arranged in 4 rooms to optimize each space. Very bright, it offers an exceptional panoramic view from the 7th floor (with Shabbat elevator). The apartment also includes: 2 bathrooms, a dedicated location in the building for a large storage shed (Keter type), as well as a residential parking (subject to availability). Strong value added potential: a highly probable urban renewal project (Pinouï Binoui) thanks to its strategic location. A rare case to be seized urgently!
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Jerusalem, Israel
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