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Residential quarter Appartement a vendre tel aviv petite rue entre sderot chen et dizengoff

Tel-Aviv, Israel
from
$2,57M
;
6
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ID: 35966
New building ID on Realting
Last update: 05/05/2026

Location

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  • Country
    Israel
  • State
    Tel-Aviv District
  • Region
    Tel Aviv Subdistrict
  • City
    Tel-Aviv
  • Address
    Yodfat, 2

About the complex

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Apartment for sale – Tel Aviv (Small street between Sderot Chen and Dizengoff) Price charged: NIS 7,590,000 Located in a new and modern boutique building with only 5 residents, this luxury apartment offers an ideal combination of comfort, privacy and contemporary design, in the heart of a developing Tel Aviv district. Property Details: • Interior area: 116 m2 • Outdoor spaces: two balconies totalling 14 m2 • Total number of pieces : 4 • Floor: 3rd with elevator • Chambers: 3 • Bathrooms : 2 • Secured room (Mamad) • Private parking • Private storage area/cave • Multiple exhibitions offering excellent natural brightness Premium Real Estate Licence No. 31928721 Agency fees : 2 % + VAT

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Tel-Aviv, Israel
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Residential quarter Appartement a vendre tel aviv petite rue entre sderot chen et dizengoff
Tel-Aviv, Israel
from
$2,57M
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