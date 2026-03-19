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Residential quarter Appartement nahalat binyamin

Tel-Aviv, Israel
from
$1,13M
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5
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ID: 35917
New building ID on Realting
Last update: 05/05/2026

Location

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  • Country
    Israel
  • State
    Tel-Aviv District
  • Region
    Tel Aviv Subdistrict
  • City
    Tel-Aviv
  • Address
    Nahalat Binyamin, 30

About the complex

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Tel Aviv-Yafo Details: Parts: 2 Floor: 3/4 Area: 50 m2 Description: Located in the best location of Tel Aviv, on the famous pedestrian street and peaceful Nahalat Binyamin. In a classified building, occupied for only 3 years. Renovated by an architect. Equipment and facilities: Avivi Kitchen Central air conditioning mini Electric rollers Intercom Gas cooker and refrigerator Large common storage space for the entire floor

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Tel-Aviv, Israel
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Residential quarter Appartement nahalat binyamin
Tel-Aviv, Israel
from
$1,13M
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