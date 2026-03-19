  1. Realting.com
  2. Israel
  3. Jerusalem
  4. Residential quarter Projet neuf dans 2 immeubles de 9 etages et 1 immeuble de 19 etages kiriat hayovel jerusalem

Residential quarter Projet neuf dans 2 immeubles de 9 etages et 1 immeuble de 19 etages kiriat hayovel jerusalem

Jerusalem, Israel
from
$1,19M
06/05/2026
$1,19M
05/05/2026
$1,18M
;
4
Leave a request
ID: 35600
New building ID on Realting
Last update: 06/05/2026

Location

Show on map
  • Country
    Israel
  • State
    Jerusalem District
  • Region
    Jerusalem Subdistrict
  • City
    Jerusalem
  • Address
    Moshe Kleinman, 12

About the complex

Translate
Show original
Français Français
New project in 2 9-story buildings and 1 19-story building, Kiriat Hayovel Jerusalem Commercial center near the project, 300m from the tram. 2 lifts, 3 kindergartens, a club for residents, 1 parking per apartment Deliverable in March 2028 2 rooms 54m2 with terrace of 18m2 - Price : 2.350.000 4 rooms 93m2 with terrace between 11 and 13m2 - Price from 3.300.000 Penthouse 3 rooms 90m2 with terrace of 34m2 - 8th floor - Price : 3.450.000 Penthouse 4 rooms 93m2 with terrace of 25m2 - 8th floor - Price : 3.800.000 Penthouse 4 rooms 95m2 with terrace of 14m2 - 15th floor - Price : 3.880.000 Ground floor 4 rooms 96m2 with terrace 24m2 - Price from 3.000.000 4 rooms 93m2 with terrace of 11m2 - 6th floor (building 8 floors) - Price : 3.250.000 These prices do not include our agency fees which are 2% excluding taxes Prices may vary Note: in the case of a project under construction, photos and plans are published only for information purposes, and are not contractual, so the apartments are not furnished. For more information contact me

Location on the map

Jerusalem, Israel
Healthcare
Grocery stores
Leisure

Mortgage calculator

Interest rate, %
Loan term, years
Property cost
Down payment, %
{{ initialPaymentCurrency }} USD
Please note! You changed the property cost parameter to {{ differentPrice }}%. This affects the relevance of the calculation of monthly payments for the current property. Return
Interest rate
{{ loanPercentValue.toLocaleString() }} %
Interest rate
Loan amount
{{ mortgageAmount }} USD
Loan amount
Period
{{ loanPeriodValue | pluralize("year", "years") }}
Period
Monthly payment
{{ paymentPerMonth }} USD
Monthly payment
Similar complexes
Residential quarter Nouveau projet rue yahalal tel aviv
Tel-Aviv, Israel
from
$5,18M
Residential quarter Une adresse strategique a jerusalem borochov kiryat hayovel jerusalem
Jerusalem, Israel
from
$4,30M
Residential quarter A ne pas manquer avec terrasse dans un immeuble neuf haut standing neuf
Netanya, Israel
from
$1,36M
Residential quarter Maison mitoyenne refaite a neuf
Ashkelon, Israel
from
$816,000
Residential quarter Tres rare en centre ville de raanana piscinable
Raanana, Israel
from
$7,38M
You are viewing
Residential quarter Projet neuf dans 2 immeubles de 9 etages et 1 immeuble de 19 etages kiriat hayovel jerusalem
Jerusalem, Israel
from
$1,19M
Ask all your questions
Leave your request
Thank you! Your request has been accepted
I have interest in the property from your ad. I want more information about the property. What are the purchase conditions for foreigners? I would like to visit an apartment/house. I would like to be informed about the total price (incl. tax, agency fee, etc.). Is it possible to buy with a loan/mortgage?
Back Leave a request
Other complexes
Residential quarter Nouveau programme residentiel a ashdod 6eme arrondissement
Residential quarter Nouveau programme residentiel a ashdod 6eme arrondissement
Residential quarter Nouveau programme residentiel a ashdod 6eme arrondissement
Residential quarter Nouveau programme residentiel a ashdod 6eme arrondissement
Residential quarter Nouveau programme residentiel a ashdod 6eme arrondissement
Residential quarter Nouveau programme residentiel a ashdod 6eme arrondissement
Ashdod, Israel
from
$1,56M
An exceptional address in the heart of Ashdod New residential program – 6th arrondissement In the heart of Rova VAV (District 6), Ashdod, at the corner of Bnei Brit and Michashvili streets, this new residential project embodies a modern vision of urban habitat: architectural elegance, comfor…
Agency
Real estate Israel
Leave a request
Residential quarter Appartement 4 pieces lumineux avec balcon et vue degagee emplacement ideal
Residential quarter Appartement 4 pieces lumineux avec balcon et vue degagee emplacement ideal
Netanya, Israel
from
$1,21M
Superb 4 room apartment located on the 6th floor, offering a spacious interior of 101.5 m2 and a balcony of 12 m2, ideal for enjoying the exterior and natural light. Characteristics: • Interior surface area: 101.5 m2 • Balcony: 12 m2 • Three comfortable rooms • Two modern bathrooms • Two to…
Agency
Real estate Israel
Leave a request
Residential quarter Appartement au centre ville a louer jerusalem
Residential quarter Appartement au centre ville a louer jerusalem
Residential quarter Appartement au centre ville a louer jerusalem
Residential quarter Appartement au centre ville a louer jerusalem
Residential quarter Appartement au centre ville a louer jerusalem
Show all Residential quarter Appartement au centre ville a louer jerusalem
Residential quarter Appartement au centre ville a louer jerusalem
Jerusalem, Israel
from
$15,000
Hamaalot – Downtown Small central street in the heart of the city centre Apartment on the 3rd floor out of 5 Elevator No parking 4 m2 balcony 4 pieces – 120 m2 3 toilets 2 bathrooms Fully furnished high standing Independent air conditioning in each room Ground heating
Agency
Real estate Israel
Leave a request
Realting.com
Go
Latest News in Israel
How the Iran Conflict Affected Country Risk in Israel and the UAE
19.03.2026
How the Iran Conflict Affected Country Risk in Israel and the UAE
Israelis can officially enter the U.S. without visas. We’ve gathered the details
20.10.2023
Israelis can officially enter the U.S. without visas. We’ve gathered the details
Israel at war: what tourists should do
10.10.2023
Israel at war: what tourists should do
“In the decade from 2011 to 2021, housing prices in Israel increased by 346%.” The expert on the main investors in the market, the shortage of properties, and the national plan on demolishing and rebuilding old buildings
15.09.2023
“In the decade from 2011 to 2021, housing prices in Israel increased by 346%.” The expert on the main investors in the market, the shortage of properties, and the national plan on demolishing and rebuilding old buildings
Obtaining an Israeli passport will not be so easy. Why?
05.01.2023
Obtaining an Israeli passport will not be so easy. Why?
The average price of an apartment — more than $550,000. Real estate in Israel is becoming very expensive
19.12.2022
The average price of an apartment — more than $550,000. Real estate in Israel is becoming very expensive
Modest accommodation with 6 bedrooms. A very special apartment sells in Israel
17.08.2022
Modest accommodation with 6 bedrooms. A very special apartment sells in Israel
Show all publications