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Residential quarter Haut standing luxueux projet de qualite spacieux

Herzliya, Israel
from
$7,05M
;
8
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ID: 38686
New building ID on Realting
Last update: 20/07/2026

Location

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  • Country
    Israel
  • State
    Tel-Aviv District
  • Region
    Tel Aviv Subdistrict
  • Town
    Herzliya
  • Address
    Wingate

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Herzliya, Israel
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Residential quarter Haut standing luxueux projet de qualite spacieux
Herzliya, Israel
from
$7,05M
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Residential quarter A quelques minutes a pied de la mer 3 pieces a vendre tres luxueux entierement meuble et neuf avec parking
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Residential quarter A quelques minutes a pied de la mer 3 pieces a vendre tres luxueux entierement meuble et neuf avec parking
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