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Residential quarter Penthouse avec piscine prime location

Tel-Aviv, Israel
from
$2,46M
;
7
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ID: 38380
New building ID on Realting
Last update: 20/07/2026

Location

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  • Country
    Israel
  • State
    Tel-Aviv District
  • Region
    Tel Aviv Subdistrict
  • City
    Tel-Aviv
  • Address
    Moshe Hess, 16

About the complex

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Penthouse with one-storey swimming pool in the city center and a few steps from the sea! Prime Rental in the heart of Tel Aviv! Close to the Bezall and Shouk Hacarmel markets, Allenby, King George, Bograshov and the sea! Soon available – Allenby's tram on the Purple Line! • A rare penthouse • Upstairs alone! 4 exhibitions! • Private swimming pool on the terrace + preparation for an outdoor kitchen! • Luxurious interior space with smart and flexible planning! • 70m2 + 80m2 terrace • 3 rooms • 6th floor with elevator There's no other property like this in the city! Unbeatable price on the market: only 7,500,000sh!

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Tel-Aviv, Israel
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Residential quarter Penthouse avec piscine prime location
Tel-Aviv, Israel
from
$2,46M
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