Residential quarter Penthouse avec piscine prime location

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Penthouse with one-storey swimming pool in the city center and a few steps from the sea!
Prime Rental in the heart of Tel Aviv!
Close to the Bezall and Shouk Hacarmel markets, Allenby, King George, Bograshov and the sea!
Soon available – Allenby's tram on the Purple Line!
• A rare penthouse
• Upstairs alone! 4 exhibitions!
• Private swimming pool on the terrace + preparation for an outdoor kitchen!
• Luxurious interior space with smart and flexible planning!
• 70m2 + 80m2 terrace
• 3 rooms
• 6th floor with elevator
There's no other property like this in the city!
Unbeatable price on the market: only 7,500,000sh!
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Tel-Aviv, Israel
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