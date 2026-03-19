  1. Realting.com
  2. Israel
  3. Tel-Aviv
  4. Residential quarter Penthouse dexception dans immeuble historique

Residential quarter Penthouse dexception dans immeuble historique

Tel-Aviv, Israel
from
$5,61M
06/05/2026
$5,61M
05/05/2026
$5,58M
;
6
Leave a request
ID: 35633
New building ID on Realting
Last update: 06/05/2026

Location

Show on map
  • Country
    Israel
  • State
    Tel-Aviv District
  • Region
    Tel Aviv Subdistrict
  • City
    Tel-Aviv
  • Address
    Kalischer, 28

About the complex

Translate
Show original
Français Français
Historical building restored. Penthouse of 232 m2 + 50 m2 of terrace on one level. Nice services, quiet, 4 air orientations, open view. Currently rented 40,000 shekels/month.

Location on the map

Tel-Aviv, Israel
Healthcare
Grocery stores
Food & Drink
Leisure

Mortgage calculator

Interest rate, %
Loan term, years
Property cost
Down payment, %
{{ initialPaymentCurrency }} USD
Please note! You changed the property cost parameter to {{ differentPrice }}%. This affects the relevance of the calculation of monthly payments for the current property. Return
Interest rate
{{ loanPercentValue.toLocaleString() }} %
Interest rate
Loan amount
{{ mortgageAmount }} USD
Loan amount
Period
{{ loanPeriodValue | pluralize("year", "years") }}
Period
Monthly payment
{{ paymentPerMonth }} USD
Monthly payment
Similar complexes
Residential quarter Quartier agamim magnifique penthouse 5 pieces avec grande terrasse
Ashkelon, Israel
from
$965,600
Residential quarter Projet neuf a bat yam
Bat Yam, Israel
from
$3,89M
Residential quarter Au centre avec terrasse bonne affaire
Tel-Aviv, Israel
from
$1,02M
Residential quarter Villa de prestige a louer en bord de mer a ashdod
Ashdod, Israel
from
$4,08M
Residential quarter Appartement 3 pieces de luxe spacieux avec une vue incroyable
Tel-Aviv, Israel
from
$3,57M
You are viewing
Residential quarter Penthouse dexception dans immeuble historique
Tel-Aviv, Israel
from
$5,61M
Ask all your questions
Leave your request
Thank you! Your request has been accepted
I have interest in the property from your ad. I want more information about the property. What are the purchase conditions for foreigners? I would like to visit an apartment/house. I would like to be informed about the total price (incl. tax, agency fee, etc.). Is it possible to buy with a loan/mortgage?
Back Leave a request
Other complexes
Residential quarter Clair dans rue calme dans un immeuble neuf etage haut avec vue magnifique
Residential quarter Clair dans rue calme dans un immeuble neuf etage haut avec vue magnifique
Residential quarter Clair dans rue calme dans un immeuble neuf etage haut avec vue magnifique
Residential quarter Clair dans rue calme dans un immeuble neuf etage haut avec vue magnifique
Residential quarter Clair dans rue calme dans un immeuble neuf etage haut avec vue magnifique
Show all Residential quarter Clair dans rue calme dans un immeuble neuf etage haut avec vue magnifique
Residential quarter Clair dans rue calme dans un immeuble neuf etage haut avec vue magnifique
Tel-Aviv, Israel
from
$1,92M
In a new building, very nice apartment with an area of 85m2 Consisting of 3 rooms, 2 bedrooms including a mamad (security room) Large bathroom 5th floor Elevator Beautiful view of Basel Street Very quiet and very bright South orientation NOT TO MISS
Agency
Real estate Israel
Leave a request
Residential quarter Magnifique 4 pieces a la marina dashdod
Residential quarter Magnifique 4 pieces a la marina dashdod
Residential quarter Magnifique 4 pieces a la marina dashdod
Residential quarter Magnifique 4 pieces a la marina dashdod
Residential quarter Magnifique 4 pieces a la marina dashdod
Show all Residential quarter Magnifique 4 pieces a la marina dashdod
Residential quarter Magnifique 4 pieces a la marina dashdod
Ashdod, Israel
from
$4,50M
Very rare! In the residence Sarfati, rue Exodus, at the marina, 4 room apartment with terrace of 24 m2 sea view. Located on the 5th floor, 2 elevators in the building including one of Shabbat. Apartment completely renovated, very modern, 50 meters walk from the beach. Notice to connoisseurs
Agency
Real estate Israel
Leave a request
Residential quarter Nouveaux bureaux en location dans tour tres demandee sur givat shaul
Residential quarter Nouveaux bureaux en location dans tour tres demandee sur givat shaul
Residential quarter Nouveaux bureaux en location dans tour tres demandee sur givat shaul
Residential quarter Nouveaux bureaux en location dans tour tres demandee sur givat shaul
Residential quarter Nouveaux bureaux en location dans tour tres demandee sur givat shaul
Show all Residential quarter Nouveaux bureaux en location dans tour tres demandee sur givat shaul
Residential quarter Nouveaux bureaux en location dans tour tres demandee sur givat shaul
Jerusalem, Israel
from
$3,356
New on the market to rent in the sought after and luxurious project of the "Migdal Hanesharim", with a sumptuous entrance hall, a guard at the entrance and underground parking. On the 7th floor, a new office and high standing with a gross area of 141m2, with two exhibitions. It offers a gree…
Agency
Real estate Israel
Leave a request
Realting.com
Go
Latest News in Israel
How the Iran Conflict Affected Country Risk in Israel and the UAE
19.03.2026
How the Iran Conflict Affected Country Risk in Israel and the UAE
Israelis can officially enter the U.S. without visas. We’ve gathered the details
20.10.2023
Israelis can officially enter the U.S. without visas. We’ve gathered the details
Israel at war: what tourists should do
10.10.2023
Israel at war: what tourists should do
“In the decade from 2011 to 2021, housing prices in Israel increased by 346%.” The expert on the main investors in the market, the shortage of properties, and the national plan on demolishing and rebuilding old buildings
15.09.2023
“In the decade from 2011 to 2021, housing prices in Israel increased by 346%.” The expert on the main investors in the market, the shortage of properties, and the national plan on demolishing and rebuilding old buildings
Obtaining an Israeli passport will not be so easy. Why?
05.01.2023
Obtaining an Israeli passport will not be so easy. Why?
The average price of an apartment — more than $550,000. Real estate in Israel is becoming very expensive
19.12.2022
The average price of an apartment — more than $550,000. Real estate in Israel is becoming very expensive
Modest accommodation with 6 bedrooms. A very special apartment sells in Israel
17.08.2022
Modest accommodation with 6 bedrooms. A very special apartment sells in Israel
Show all publications