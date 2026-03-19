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Residential quarter En plein coeur du centre ville de jerusalem

Jerusalem, Israel
from
$895,700
;
7
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ID: 36043
New building ID on Realting
Last update: 05/05/2026

Location

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  • Country
    Israel
  • State
    Jerusalem District
  • Region
    Jerusalem Subdistrict
  • City
    Jerusalem
  • Address
    Mevo HaMatmid, 6

About the complex

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Right in the city centre, on the side of the Grande Synagogue, close to Mamilla and the David Citadel Hotel 7 minutes walk, in a beautiful luxury building with 24-hour guard, swimming pool, gym and jacuzzi. Very nice 2 rooms for sale of 45 m2 net (Israeli surface 52 m2) very well arranged and sunny, with open view + 1 parking space and 1 cellar. Rare product and available immediately.

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Jerusalem, Israel
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Residential quarter En plein coeur du centre ville de jerusalem
Jerusalem, Israel
from
$895,700
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