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Residential quarter Etage complet calme et central cave amenagee en studio

Hatzor HaGlilit, Israel
from
$5,50M
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2
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ID: 35588
New building ID on Realting
Last update: 05/05/2026

Location

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  • Country
    Israel
  • State
    North District
  • Region
    Safed Subdistrict
  • Town
    Hatzor HaGlilit
  • Address
    HaHula

About the complex

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In Kiryat Moshe, new to the market: Ideally located near the tram (green line), beautiful 4.5 rooms extending on an entire floor. Soccah terrace, 2nd floor, 4 orientations. Includes a large space in the basement with window serving as an independent housing unit. Hadassa Exclusive

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Hatzor HaGlilit, Israel
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Residential quarter Etage complet calme et central cave amenagee en studio
Hatzor HaGlilit, Israel
from
$5,50M
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