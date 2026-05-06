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Residential quarter Etage complet calme et central cave amenagee en studio
Residential quarter Etage complet calme et central cave amenagee en studio
Residential quarter Etage complet calme et central cave amenagee en studio
Hatzor HaGlilit, Israel
from
$5,50M
In Kiryat Moshe, new to the market: Ideally located near the tram (green line), beautiful 4.5 rooms extending on an entire floor. Soccah terrace, 2nd floor, 4 orientations. Includes a large space in the basement with window serving as an independent housing unit. Hadassa Exclusive
Agency
Real estate Israel
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