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Residential quarter Maison mitoyenne refaite a neuf

Ashkelon, Israel
from
$816,000
06/05/2026
$816,000
05/05/2026
$811,200
;
6
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ID: 35646
New building ID on Realting
Last update: 06/05/2026

Location

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  • Country
    Israel
  • State
    South District
  • Region
    Ashkelon Subdistrict
  • City
    Ashkelon
  • Address
    Eli Cohen

About the complex

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Semi-detached house Givaat Tsion

Location on the map

Ashkelon, Israel
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Residential quarter Maison mitoyenne refaite a neuf
Ashkelon, Israel
from
$816,000
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