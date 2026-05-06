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Residential quarter 3 maisons separees construites

Jerusalem, Israel
from
$3,44M
;
10
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ID: 38327
New building ID on Realting
Last update: 20/07/2026

Location

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  • Country
    Israel
  • State
    Jerusalem District
  • Region
    Jerusalem Subdistrict
  • City
    Jerusalem
  • Address
    Ein Kerem, Karma

About the complex

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New for sale exclusively In one of the most sought after and beautiful neighborhoods in Jerusalem, a property of exceptional beauty is offered in the authentic and pastoral Ein Kerem. Land area: 725 metres 3 separate houses built, total 321 meters built Private parking Marketing price: 10,500,000 Don't miss it. It is not every day that a property like this arrives on the market.

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Jerusalem, Israel
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Residential quarter 3 maisons separees construites
Jerusalem, Israel
from
$3,44M
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