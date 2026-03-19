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Residential quarter Magnifique 4 pieces renove immeuble renove

Tel-Aviv, Israel
from
$1,57M
;
6
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ID: 36353
New building ID on Realting
Last update: 05/05/2026

Location

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  • Country
    Israel
  • State
    Tel-Aviv District
  • Region
    Tel Aviv Subdistrict
  • City
    Tel-Aviv
  • Address
    Bograshov, 47 mslwl

About the complex

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Sumptuous 4 rooms renovated, furnished and equipped. 3 large bedrooms, 2 bathrooms. Building redone. Seven minutes from the beach.

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Tel-Aviv, Israel
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Residential quarter Magnifique 4 pieces renove immeuble renove
Tel-Aviv, Israel
from
$1,57M
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