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Residential quarter A vendre duplex penthouse 3 piEces A florentin

Tel-Aviv, Israel
from
$2,43M
;
5
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ID: 35920
New building ID on Realting
Last update: 05/05/2026

Location

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  • Country
    Israel
  • State
    Tel-Aviv District
  • Region
    Tel Aviv Subdistrict
  • City
    Tel-Aviv
  • Address
    Elifelet, Florentine Backpackers Hostel

About the complex

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FOR SALE – DUPLEX PENTHOUSE 3 PARTS IN FLORENTIN 109 m2 + 63 m2 terrace 2 bedrooms 1 bathroom, 2 toilets Duplex penthouse High-end finishes Parking New building This magnificent south-west facing duplex offers an exceptional living environment with direct elevator access to the apartment from the upper floor. You can access the apartment from both levels. Upper level: • Open kitchen • Bright living room • Guest toilets • Large terrace of 60 m2 Lower level: • 2 comfortable rooms • 1 modern bathroom • 3 m2 balcony Florentine District Price charged: ILS 7,200,000 Contact us now for more information and to arrange a visit.

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Tel-Aviv, Israel
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Residential quarter A vendre duplex penthouse 3 piEces A florentin
Tel-Aviv, Israel
from
$2,43M
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