Residential quarter Bat yam residentiel tres haut de gamme

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GENERAL BAT YAM
Iconic tower-- Very high-end residential
Building : Tower of 41 floors
Accompanying bank: Mizrahi Tefahot
Issue end 2029
Range: approximately 700–800 m
Access : nearby tramway live 15/20 minutes from Tel Aviv
The project
A very high-end residential program in a strategic location of Bat Yam.
Modern design, optimized volumes, terraces with sea/city views on floor, orientation and typology.
Typologies available
• Apartments 2, 3 and 4 rooms
• Penthouses on the upper floors
Services 5 stars
? Swimming pool
? Sports hall
? Spa & wellness areas
? Rooftop fitted out
? 24/7 care
? Conciergery
? Resident lounge
? Coworking spaces
Settlement conditions
• 20% when signing the contract
• 41% during construction
• 39% at key delivery
Commercial contact
Mordecai Khayat
The Agences® – specialist in new projects in Israel
052-336-21-21
Location on the map
Bat Yam, Israel
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