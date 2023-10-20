  1. Realting.com
  2. Israel
  3. Jerusalem
  4. Residential quarter Magnifique 3 pieces entierement renove

Residential quarter Magnifique 3 pieces entierement renove

Jerusalem, Israel
from
$1,10M
;
8
Leave a request
ID: 34506
New building ID on Realting
Last update: 10/03/2026

Location

Show on map
  • Country
    Israel
  • State
    Jerusalem District
  • Region
    Jerusalem Subdistrict
  • City
    Jerusalem
  • Address
    Shacharai, 14

About the complex

Translate
Show original
Français Français
Beautiful 3 rooms fully renovated, first floor, elevator, terrace, open view, cellar, 2 parking spaces. the plus 200m2 of the roof of the building belongs to the apartment.

Location on the map

Jerusalem, Israel
Education
Healthcare
Leisure

Mortgage calculator

Interest rate, %
Loan term, years
Property cost
Down payment, %
{{ initialPaymentCurrency }} USD
Please note! You changed the property cost parameter to {{ differentPrice }}%. This affects the relevance of the calculation of monthly payments for the current property. Return
Interest rate
{{ loanPercentValue.toLocaleString() }} %
Interest rate
Loan amount
{{ mortgageAmount }} USD
Loan amount
Period
{{ loanPeriodValue | pluralize("year", "years") }}
Period
Monthly payment
{{ paymentPerMonth }} USD
Monthly payment
Similar complexes
Residential quarter A ne pas manquer avec terrasse bonne affaire dans un immeuble neuf etage haut avec vue grand jardin haut standing neuf permis de construire projet de qualite
Netanya, Israel
from
$805,695
Residential quarter Rdj 4 p
Ashkelon, Israel
from
$674,025
Residential quarter Avec terrasse bon emplacement haut standing a ne pas manquer dans un immeuble neuf neuf projet de qualite
Netanya, Israel
from
$987,525
Residential quarter Spacieux et lumineux
Ashkelon, Israel
from
$540,788
Residential quarter Bureau a louer a jerusalem
Jerusalem, Israel
from
$5,330
You are viewing
Residential quarter Magnifique 3 pieces entierement renove
Jerusalem, Israel
from
$1,10M
Ask all your questions
Leave your request
Thank you! Your request has been accepted
I have interest in the property from your ad. I want more information about the property. What are the purchase conditions for foreigners? I would like to visit an apartment/house. I would like to be informed about the total price (incl. tax, agency fee, etc.). Is it possible to buy with a loan/mortgage?
Back Leave a request
Other complexes
Residential quarter Locaux de bureaux a louer talpiot rue hauman
Residential quarter Locaux de bureaux a louer talpiot rue hauman
Residential quarter Locaux de bureaux a louer talpiot rue hauman
Residential quarter Locaux de bureaux a louer talpiot rue hauman
Residential quarter Locaux de bureaux a louer talpiot rue hauman
Residential quarter Locaux de bureaux a louer talpiot rue hauman
Residential quarter Locaux de bureaux a louer talpiot rue hauman
Jerusalem, Israel
from
$2,665
In the dynamic neighbourhood of Talpiot, in the heart of Jerusalem's business centre, discover modern offices of 180 m2, divided into 7 independent workspaces and a large meeting room. Located on the 1st floor with lift, these rooms also feature a private balcony. Ideal for a company looking…
Agency
Real estate Israel
Leave a request
Residential quarter Nouveau projet d exception rue kadoshei kaire a bat yam
Residential quarter Nouveau projet d exception rue kadoshei kaire a bat yam
Residential quarter Nouveau projet d exception rue kadoshei kaire a bat yam
Residential quarter Nouveau projet d exception rue kadoshei kaire a bat yam
Residential quarter Nouveau projet d exception rue kadoshei kaire a bat yam
Residential quarter Nouveau projet d exception rue kadoshei kaire a bat yam
Residential quarter Nouveau projet d exception rue kadoshei kaire a bat yam
Bat Yam, Israel
from
$1,23M
The MODA project is a 10-storey boutique building offering privacy and comfort thanks to a limited number of apartments per floor. Apartments from 2 to 5 rooms with parking, as well as luxurious penthouses, suitable for both families and investors. PRESAL PRICES for the first 5 apartments …
Agency
Real estate Israel
Leave a request
Residential quarter A vendre appartement 3 pieces spacieux quartier bograshov
Residential quarter A vendre appartement 3 pieces spacieux quartier bograshov
Tel-Aviv, Israel
from
$2,12M
For sale – Spacious 3-room apartment Bograshov Located in one of the most sought after areas of Tel Aviv, close to the beach, cafes, restaurants, shops and transport. Bograshov district offers a vibrant and central living environment, while remaining residential and pleasant. Total surface a…
Agency
Real estate Israel
Leave a request
Realting.com
Go
Latest News in Israel
Israelis can officially enter the U.S. without visas. We’ve gathered the details
20.10.2023
Israelis can officially enter the U.S. without visas. We’ve gathered the details
Israel at war: what tourists should do
10.10.2023
Israel at war: what tourists should do
“In the decade from 2011 to 2021, housing prices in Israel increased by 346%.” The expert on the main investors in the market, the shortage of properties, and the national plan on demolishing and rebuilding old buildings
15.09.2023
“In the decade from 2011 to 2021, housing prices in Israel increased by 346%.” The expert on the main investors in the market, the shortage of properties, and the national plan on demolishing and rebuilding old buildings
Obtaining an Israeli passport will not be so easy. Why?
05.01.2023
Obtaining an Israeli passport will not be so easy. Why?
The average price of an apartment — more than $550,000. Real estate in Israel is becoming very expensive
19.12.2022
The average price of an apartment — more than $550,000. Real estate in Israel is becoming very expensive
Modest accommodation with 6 bedrooms. A very special apartment sells in Israel
17.08.2022
Modest accommodation with 6 bedrooms. A very special apartment sells in Israel
Show all publications