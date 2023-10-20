  1. Realting.com
Residential quarter Stop affaire appartement 4 pieces a ashdod a un prix imbattable

Ashdod, Israel
from
$561,165
;
5
ID: 34573
New building ID on Realting
Last update: 10/03/2026

Location

  • Country
    Israel
  • State
    South District
  • Region
    Ashkelon Subdistrict
  • City
    Ashdod
  • Address
    Zalman Aran, 13

About the complex

Français Français
Stop Case: 4 room apartment in Ashdod at an unbeatable price. In the heart of the "Dalet" district, building with elevator, close to everything... Already rented at 4200 shekels (rentability 3.75%). All around there are buildings that have been renovated in "Tama 38": adding a terrace, a room, and complete ravage and modernization. And in this case the existing apartment can become a 5 rooms with terrace, in a luxury building all marble !!!!

Location on the map

Ashdod, Israel
Leisure

