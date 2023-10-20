  1. Realting.com
  2. Israel
  3. Tel-Aviv
  4. Residential quarter Superbe 4 pieces duplex penthouse dans le lev hair avec mamad et parking

Residential quarter Superbe 4 pieces duplex penthouse dans le lev hair avec mamad et parking

Tel-Aviv, Israel
from
$2,48M
;
10
Leave a request
ID: 34157
New building ID on Realting
Last update: 10/03/2026

Location

Show on map
  • Country
    Israel
  • State
    Tel-Aviv District
  • Region
    Tel Aviv Subdistrict
  • City
    Tel-Aviv
  • Address
    Melchet, 57

About the complex

Translate
Show original
Français Français
For exclusive sale In the heart of the city, 57 rue Melchett Close to Ben Zion Boulevard and a few steps from Rothschild Boulevard In a new boutique building Magnificent duplex penthouse, tastefully arranged 4 rooms, 5th floor, west view 112 m2 + about 32 m2 sunny terraces Lower level: 3 bedrooms, including a master suite with a small sunny terrace, and separate toilets. Upstairs: A large bright living area including kitchen and living room, with access to a sunny terrace. A cellar of 12 m2, an elevator and a parking space in the basement. The building also has a bicycle and stroller room.

Location on the map

Tel-Aviv, Israel
Healthcare
Grocery stores
Food & Drink
Leisure

Mortgage calculator

Interest rate, %
Loan term, years
Property cost
Down payment, %
{{ initialPaymentCurrency }} USD
Please note! You changed the property cost parameter to {{ differentPrice }}%. This affects the relevance of the calculation of monthly payments for the current property. Return
Interest rate
{{ loanPercentValue.toLocaleString() }} %
Interest rate
Loan amount
{{ mortgageAmount }} USD
Loan amount
Period
{{ loanPeriodValue | pluralize("year", "years") }}
Period
Monthly payment
{{ paymentPerMonth }} USD
Monthly payment
Similar complexes
Residential quarter Appartement dexception
Jerusalem, Israel
from
$1,29M
Residential quarter Un beau 5 pieces barnea proche commerces et la mer
Ashkelon, Israel
from
$579,975
Residential quarter Belle appartement
Jerusalem, Israel
from
$2,100
Residential quarter Projet neuf dexception a or akiva maison mitoyenne duplex avec jardin ou penthouse a vous de choisir
Or Akiva, Israel
from
$1,25M
Residential quarter Bonne occasion
Jerusalem, Israel
from
$937,365
You are viewing
Residential quarter Superbe 4 pieces duplex penthouse dans le lev hair avec mamad et parking
Tel-Aviv, Israel
from
$2,48M
Ask all your questions
Leave your request
Thank you! Your request has been accepted
I have interest in the property from your ad. I want more information about the property. What are the purchase conditions for foreigners? I would like to visit an apartment/house. I would like to be informed about the total price (incl. tax, agency fee, etc.). Is it possible to buy with a loan/mortgage?
Back Leave a request
Other complexes
Residential quarter Appartement 4 pieces centre ville
Residential quarter Appartement 4 pieces centre ville
Residential quarter Appartement 4 pieces centre ville
Residential quarter Appartement 4 pieces centre ville
Residential quarter Appartement 4 pieces centre ville
Residential quarter Appartement 4 pieces centre ville
Nahariya, Israel
from
$485,925
In the centre of Nahariya, located in a quiet and sought after street, He's got a lot of things, at a small price: Balcony/terrace, mamad, elevator, cellar, parking and spacious and bright!
Agency
Real estate Israel
Leave a request
Residential quarter A ne pas manquer bon emplacement bonne affaire luxueux projet de qualite
Residential quarter A ne pas manquer bon emplacement bonne affaire luxueux projet de qualite
Residential quarter A ne pas manquer bon emplacement bonne affaire luxueux projet de qualite
Residential quarter A ne pas manquer bon emplacement bonne affaire luxueux projet de qualite
Residential quarter A ne pas manquer bon emplacement bonne affaire luxueux projet de qualite
Residential quarter A ne pas manquer bon emplacement bonne affaire luxueux projet de qualite
Residential quarter A ne pas manquer bon emplacement bonne affaire luxueux projet de qualite
Bat Yam, Israel
from
$846,450
New project – Rue Daniel - BAT YAM In the center of Bat Yam, in the heart of a green and developing neighbourhood Construction is under way, The building will include a variety of 2 to 4 room apartments, with high-level finishes and refined design. The project focuses on the quality of c…
Agency
Real estate Israel
Leave a request
Residential quarter Avec terrasse bien agence endroit calme proche de la mer
Residential quarter Avec terrasse bien agence endroit calme proche de la mer
Residential quarter Avec terrasse bien agence endroit calme proche de la mer
Residential quarter Avec terrasse bien agence endroit calme proche de la mer
Residential quarter Avec terrasse bien agence endroit calme proche de la mer
Show all Residential quarter Avec terrasse bien agence endroit calme proche de la mer
Residential quarter Avec terrasse bien agence endroit calme proche de la mer
Tel-Aviv, Israel
from
$937,365
Ben Yehuda street close to Frishman Street, Apartment 2 rooms of 45 m2 7 m2 balcony 3rd floor Elevator Mamad 2 minutes walk from the beach At the back, facing west and very bright Investment or small foot on land adorable
Agency
Real estate Israel
Leave a request
Realting.com
Go
Latest News in Israel
Israelis can officially enter the U.S. without visas. We’ve gathered the details
20.10.2023
Israelis can officially enter the U.S. without visas. We’ve gathered the details
Israel at war: what tourists should do
10.10.2023
Israel at war: what tourists should do
“In the decade from 2011 to 2021, housing prices in Israel increased by 346%.” The expert on the main investors in the market, the shortage of properties, and the national plan on demolishing and rebuilding old buildings
15.09.2023
“In the decade from 2011 to 2021, housing prices in Israel increased by 346%.” The expert on the main investors in the market, the shortage of properties, and the national plan on demolishing and rebuilding old buildings
Obtaining an Israeli passport will not be so easy. Why?
05.01.2023
Obtaining an Israeli passport will not be so easy. Why?
The average price of an apartment — more than $550,000. Real estate in Israel is becoming very expensive
19.12.2022
The average price of an apartment — more than $550,000. Real estate in Israel is becoming very expensive
Modest accommodation with 6 bedrooms. A very special apartment sells in Israel
17.08.2022
Modest accommodation with 6 bedrooms. A very special apartment sells in Israel
Show all publications