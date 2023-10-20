  1. Realting.com
  2. Israel
  3. Ashkelon
  4. Residential quarter Magnifique

Residential quarter Magnifique

Ashkelon, Israel
from
$877,800
;
10
ID: 34689
Last update: 10/03/2026

Location

  • Country
    Israel
  • State
    South District
  • Region
    Ashkelon Subdistrict
  • City
    Ashkelon

About the complex

Français Français
duplex penthouse in one of Ashkelon's most beautiful neighborhoods. 5 pcs with terrace of 46m2 cellar 2 parking spaces building of only 4 floor

Location on the map

Ashkelon, Israel
Healthcare
Grocery stores
Leisure

Similar complexes
Residential quarter Superbe villa en plein coeur de neve tsedek
Tel-Aviv, Israel
from
$6,87M
Residential quarter Appartement a vendre a jerusalem
Jerusalem, Israel
from
$1,07M
Residential quarter Projet de qualite rue nahalat benyamin entre les quartiers neve tzedek et florentine a pas de la coulee verte
Tel-Aviv, Israel
from
$2,40M
Residential quarter Superbe appartement renove avec des prestations haut de gamme
Jerusalem, Israel
from
$1,43M
Residential quarter Appartement de charme a vendre a nahlaot avec propriete du toit jerusalem immobilier 026786595
Jerusalem, Israel
from
$993,795
You are viewing
Residential quarter Magnifique
Ashkelon, Israel
from
$877,800
Other complexes
Bat Yam, Israel
from
$846,450
At the border of Bat Yam and Tel Aviv, a few minutes' walk from the beach and the tram line, the HaGiborim project offers two modern residential towers combining prestige, comfort and durability architecture. Architecture and design Designed by Bar Orian Architects and Dana Oberson interior…
Tel-Aviv, Israel
from
$1,53M
For sale in the Bavli district 20 Herzog Street On the 10th floor of a well-maintained building. Unobstructed view and exceptional brightness. 4 pieces of 117 m2 that can be converted into 5. A parental suite and many storage facilities. Very spacious stay, ideal for a family. Triple ventil…
Hadera, Israel
from
$962,445
BZH Exclusive in one of the flagship projects of the seaside, 'Hof Halavan de Hadera! The French department of RE/MAX Hadera presents you with a dream apartment in a very high standing building in front of the sea! Characteristics: ⭐️ 3 bedroom apartment (87 m2), ⭐️ On the 12th floor out…
Latest News in Israel
Israelis can officially enter the U.S. without visas. We’ve gathered the details
20.10.2023
Israelis can officially enter the U.S. without visas. We’ve gathered the details
Israel at war: what tourists should do
10.10.2023
Israel at war: what tourists should do
“In the decade from 2011 to 2021, housing prices in Israel increased by 346%.” The expert on the main investors in the market, the shortage of properties, and the national plan on demolishing and rebuilding old buildings
15.09.2023
“In the decade from 2011 to 2021, housing prices in Israel increased by 346%.” The expert on the main investors in the market, the shortage of properties, and the national plan on demolishing and rebuilding old buildings
Obtaining an Israeli passport will not be so easy. Why?
05.01.2023
Obtaining an Israeli passport will not be so easy. Why?
The average price of an apartment — more than $550,000. Real estate in Israel is becoming very expensive
19.12.2022
The average price of an apartment — more than $550,000. Real estate in Israel is becoming very expensive
Modest accommodation with 6 bedrooms. A very special apartment sells in Israel
17.08.2022
Modest accommodation with 6 bedrooms. A very special apartment sells in Israel
Show all publications