Residential quarter Villa privee de luxe a vendre neve hof rishon lezion

For sale: upscale private villa located in the sought after area of Neve Hof, in Rishon LeZion.
Ideal location: HaIgeret street, quiet and very sought after street, close to the sea.
The property enjoys a huge garden surrounding the entire villa, offering total privacy and a peaceful atmosphere.
Located in a quality residential area, particularly suitable for families.
The property is currently being rented with tenants ready to stay, allowing for an immediate rental return.
Characteristics of the property:
Land of 587 m2
Approximately 350 m2 built
9 spacious rooms
Divided over 3 floors + basement
Suitable for both a principal residence and an investment
Location on the map
Rishon LeZion, Israel
