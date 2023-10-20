  1. Realting.com
Residential quarter Appartement a louer a mamila

Jerusalem, Israel
from
$9,832
6
ID: 25625
New building ID on Realting
Last update: 27/05/2025

Location

  • Country
    Israel
  • State
    Jerusalem District
  • Region
    Jerusalem Subdistrict
  • City
    Jerusalem

About the complex

Villa 180 meters + 150 meters outdoor spaces 3 bedrooms 3 bathrooms Parking furnished Parking in Waldorf 11000

Location on the map

Jerusalem, Israel

