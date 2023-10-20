Residential quarter Appartement a louer a mamila

Provide viewing of site content and gaining access to functionality. This type of cookies is used only for the correct operation of the site and is not transferred to third parties. Disabling is impossible without disrupting the functioning of the site.
Rabbi Chaim Street Berlin is located in the Kiryat Shmuel district of Jerusalem, near the prestigious Rehavia district. This area is characterized by quiet streets and a neat environment, with easy access to the city centre. The nearby Gaza street offers a variety of cafes, restaurants, bank…
Enough paid for a dwelling that isn't yours?
Maybe it's time to move on.
In a quiet street in the sought after area of Rassco, this 3 bright rooms offers more than just an apartment. It offers you a real perspective.
With its 3 exhibitions, its open view, 3 balconies and its private parkin…
New on the market!
In the district of Ramat Sharet bordering Bayit Vagan, in a quiet and pavilion street, very requested location.
House of 280m2 net with a beautiful private courtyard of 150m2.
On 3 floors, very spacious and bright, huge living room and separate kitchen, master suite on the…