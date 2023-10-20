  1. Realting.com
  2. Israel
  3. Netanya
  4. Residential quarter Bon emplacement

Residential quarter Bon emplacement

Netanya, Israel
from
$94,102
02/03/2025
$94,102
10/02/2025
$92,829
01/01/2025
$93,164
;
6
Leave a request
Address Address
Params Params
Description Description
Media Media
ID: 24040
New building ID on Realting
Last update: 02/04/2025

Location

Show on map
  • Country
    Israel
  • State
    Center District
  • Region
    HaSharon Subdistrict
  • City
    Netanya

About the complex

Translate
Show original
Français Français
For independent or investment !!! In the heart of Natanya / Smilansky street - office 30 m2, 1st floor + elevator, immediate

Location on the map

Netanya, Israel

Mortgage calculator

Interest rate, %
Loan term, years
Property cost
Down payment, %
{{ initialPaymentCurrency }} USD
Please note! You changed the property cost parameter to {{ differentPrice }}%. This affects the relevance of the calculation of monthly payments for the current property. Return
Interest rate
{{ loanPercentValue.toLocaleString() }} %
Interest rate
Loan amount
{{ mortgageAmount }} USD
Loan amount
Period
{{ loanPeriodValue | pluralize("year", "years") }}
Period
Monthly payment
{{ paymentPerMonth }} USD
Monthly payment
Similar complexes
Residential quarter Hauts plafonds luxueux magnifique
Raanana, Israel
from
$2,38M
Residential quarter Au centre bel appartement
Jerusalem, Israel
from
$1,629
Residential quarter Unique duplex 5 pieces au coeur de tel aviv bograshov
Tel-Aviv, Israel
from
$3,23M
Residential quarter Spacieux
Jerusalem, Israel
from
$2,68M
Residential quarter Penthouse neuf de 5 pieces 156m2 terrasse 41m2 kiriat yovel jerusalem
Jerusalem, Israel
from
$1,74M
You are viewing
Residential quarter Bon emplacement
Netanya, Israel
from
$94,102
Ask all your questions
Leave your request
Thank you! Your request has been accepted
I have interest in the property from your ad. I want more information about the property. What are the purchase conditions for foreigners? I would like to visit an apartment/house. I would like to be informed about the total price (incl. tax, agency fee, etc.). Is it possible to buy with a loan/mortgage?
Back Leave a request
Other complexes
Residential quarter Magnifique 3 pieces de 83m2 entierement renove et vendu meuble a 2min de la mer dans une rue calme avec grand jardin privatif
Residential quarter Magnifique 3 pieces de 83m2 entierement renove et vendu meuble a 2min de la mer dans une rue calme avec grand jardin privatif
Tel-Aviv, Israel
from
$1,36M
For sale, beautiful 3 rooms Dov Hoz Street, located between Gordon Street and Frishman Street, 2 steps from the sea and Dizengoff. This very central little street is very sought after for its calm and greenery. A community centre with children's gan, playground and coffee is located 1 minute…
Agency
Real estate Israel
Leave a request
Residential quarter Une maison familiale moderne et lumineuse de 200 m
Residential quarter Une maison familiale moderne et lumineuse de 200 m
Hadera, Israel
from
$1,14M
BZH The French-speaking department RE/MAX Hadera presents you exclusively for sale, a new and spacious house! Located in the heart of the quiet and sought after neighbourhood of Neve Haim, in Ygal Alon Street. Its characteristics: ✅ House of 7 rooms, ✅ Area of 200 m2 on 3 levels, ✅ Land…
Agency
Real estate Israel
Leave a request
Residential quarter Grand jardin
Residential quarter Grand jardin
Jerusalem, Israel
from
$2,39M
MOSHAVA GUERMANIT - in the gardens of Katmon. Apartment on the ground floor with a huge garden of about 370 m2 quiet and green + a closed terrace of 30 m2. Elevator. Parking. cellar
Agency
Real estate Israel
Leave a request
Realting.com
Go
Latest News in Israel
Israelis can officially enter the U.S. without visas. We’ve gathered the details
20.10.2023
Israelis can officially enter the U.S. without visas. We’ve gathered the details
Israel at war: what tourists should do
10.10.2023
Israel at war: what tourists should do
“In the decade from 2011 to 2021, housing prices in Israel increased by 346%.” The expert on the main investors in the market, the shortage of properties, and the national plan on demolishing and rebuilding old buildings
15.09.2023
“In the decade from 2011 to 2021, housing prices in Israel increased by 346%.” The expert on the main investors in the market, the shortage of properties, and the national plan on demolishing and rebuilding old buildings
Obtaining an Israeli passport will not be so easy. Why?
05.01.2023
Obtaining an Israeli passport will not be so easy. Why?
The average price of an apartment — more than $550,000. Real estate in Israel is becoming very expensive
19.12.2022
The average price of an apartment — more than $550,000. Real estate in Israel is becoming very expensive
Modest accommodation with 6 bedrooms. A very special apartment sells in Israel
17.08.2022
Modest accommodation with 6 bedrooms. A very special apartment sells in Israel
Show all publications