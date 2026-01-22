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Residential complex Melasti (Комплекс 8) – residential development in Bukit, Bali

Ungasan, Indonesia
from
$110,000
;
4
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ID: 35382
New building ID on Realting
Last update: 28/04/2026

Location

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  • Country
    Indonesia
  • State
    Lesser Sunda Islands
  • Region
    Badung
  • City
    Kuta Selatan
  • Village
    Ungasan

Property characteristics

Property parameters

  • The year of construction
    The year of construction
    2026
  • Finishing options
    Finishing options
    Finished

Interior details

Security features:

  • Security

Exterior details

Exterior features:

  • Swimming pool
  • Fenced area

Additionally

  • Management company

About the complex

Located in Bukit, Bali, Melasti (Комплекс 8) is a contemporary residential development designed for premium ocean-view living and resort-grade investment. The project offers villas, apartments. Total of 51 units. Estimated completion: 2026. Currently the construction is actively under way. Unit prices: from $110,000 to $135,000. Gated community with on-site management, swimming pool and modern amenities. Selection guidance and deal support by Balinsky.

Location on the map

Ungasan, Indonesia
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Residential complex Melasti (Комплекс 8) – residential development in Bukit, Bali
Ungasan, Indonesia
from
$110,000
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