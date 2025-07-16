  1. Realting.com
  Residential complex New residential complex with a swimming pool, a gym and a spa in Nuanu City, Bali, Indonesia

Tabanan, Indonesia
from
$235,791
;
18
ID: 27164
New building ID on Realting
In CRM: 2470857
ID of the new building on the company website
Last update: 28/07/2025

Location

  • Country
    Indonesia
  • State
    Lesser Sunda Islands
  • Region
    Tabanan

About the complex

A real estate project on Bali inside Nuanu Creative City, 10 minutes walking from the ocean, 5 minutes from all city facilities. We offer a new type of real estate that you can use for part-time community living, enjoying a vacation in welcoming Balinese culture or generating income by renting out your apartment for the rest of the year. The project is designed to elevate socializing by providing common areas and community events.

The complex consists of 2 buildings - the first one looks at the sunset and towards the sea, the second one looks at the sunrise and towards the volcano. Views are only available from the upper floors. There are also several luxury villas on the territory. The property will be fully furnished and equipped upon delivery. On the roof there will be a large swimming pool with a bar, sunbathing area and SPA.

Leasehold - 25 years.

Features of the flats

There are 4 types of units to choose from in the complex:

  • smart - with a large living room, bathroom and shower (or just a shower)
  • garden - with a private pool
  • suite - with separate rooms
  • penthouse - has 2 bedrooms, but can be made 3 or more upon request
Advantages

The in-house management company will do all the work from housekeeping to renting out your apartments.

Location and nearby infrastructure

Bali is constantly one of the top tourist and investment locations known for its world-class surfing, rich culture and outstanding hospitality.

Nuanu is a new private city on Bali, founded in 2020 on 44 hectares of land along Nyanyi Beach. Nuanu is a vibrant hub where communities from around the world can come together, uniting entrepreneurs and creative individuals. Nuanu is a home for visionaries and creators, offering a mix of residential spaces, educational programs, and wellness experiences, all rooted in the Balinese philosophy of harmony.

Location on the map

Tabanan, Indonesia

