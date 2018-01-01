SOHO BY PARQ

Complex villas PARQ BLUE - Project from the legendary creator Andre Frey 600 villas, apartments, townhouses .

The whole complex consists of three queues and will take 21 hectares. For sale villas from 75 to 300 sq.m.

20.000 Square meters of infrastructure in the territory: restaurants, coffee shops, bakeries, SPA, fitness center, supermarket, gallery of brand boutiques.

The largest project on the coast 500 meters from the beach of Melasti.

You choose: ocean or island view. You get in any case: luxury architecture from the leading design bureau and own swimming pool.

Profitability:

The increase in value to delivery - from 40%

Passive long-term rental income from 12% per annum

Passive income from daily rent - from 20% per annum

Complex - SOHO

⚙ Readiness - 2025.

⁇ 曹Leasehold - 30 years + extension

⁇ 曹Bron 3.000$ (non-refundable )

⁇ ӈFirst installment

for apartments 45m2 - 50%

for apartments 26m2 - 90%

⁇ 町Percentage installments for the construction period

also in the complex there are two types of apartments in the SOHO quarter:

⁇ ゆApartments 2nd floor 35 sq.m. - 129.500 $

⁇ ゆApartments 1st floor 45 sq.m. - 162.000 $ (with terrace and private pool)