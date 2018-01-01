SOHO BY PARQ

Complex villas PARQ BLUE - Project from the legendary creator Andre Frey 600 villas, apartments, townhouses .
The whole complex consists of three queues and will take 21 hectares. For sale villas from 75 to 300 sq.m.
20.000 Square meters of infrastructure in the territory: restaurants, coffee shops, bakeries, SPA, fitness center, supermarket, gallery of brand boutiques.
The largest project on the coast 500 meters from the beach of Melasti.
You choose: ocean or island view. You get in any case: luxury architecture from the leading design bureau and own swimming pool.
Profitability:
The increase in value to delivery - from 40%
Passive long-term rental income from 12% per annum
Passive income from daily rent - from 20% per annum
Complex - SOHO
⚙ Readiness - 2025.
⁇ 曹Leasehold - 30 years + extension
⁇ 曹Bron 3.000$ (non-refundable )
⁇ ӈFirst installment
⁇ 町Percentage installments for the construction period
also in the complex there are two types of apartments in the SOHO quarter:
⁇ ゆApartments 2nd floor 35 sq.m. - 129.500 $
⁇ ゆApartments 1st floor 45 sq.m. - 162.000 $ (with terrace and private pool)