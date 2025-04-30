Show property on map Show properties list
Mountain View Cottages for Sale in Thessaly and Central Greece, Greece

Municipality of Chalkida
20
Eretria Municipality
11
South Pilio Municipality
9
Municipal Unit of Malesina
5
58 properties total found
1 room Cottage in Paralia Kymis, Greece
1 room Cottage
Paralia Kymis, Greece
Rooms 1
Area 200 m²
Number of floors 1
The property consists of two apartments with many interior and exterior decoration possibili…
$346,440
Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Ελληνικά
Cottage 5 bedrooms in Paralia Agias Annas, Greece
Cottage 5 bedrooms
Paralia Agias Annas, Greece
Rooms 7
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 3
Area 271 m²
Floor -1
For sale 3-storey house of 271 sq.meters on the Euboea island . Semi-basement consists of li…
$488,270
Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Ελληνικά
Cottage 2 bedrooms in Lavkos, Greece
Cottage 2 bedrooms
Lavkos, Greece
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 100 m²
Number of floors 2
For sale 2-storey house of 100 sq.meters in Volos-Pilio. Ground floor consists of one bedroo…
$333,998
Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Ελληνικά
1 room Cottage in Aliartos-Thespies Municipality, Greece
1 room Cottage
Aliartos-Thespies Municipality, Greece
Rooms 1
Area 315 m²
Number of floors 1
There is provided for sale a detached house with a total area of 315 sq.m. that is located o…
$474,959
Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Ελληνικά
1 room Cottage in Vizitsa, Greece
1 room Cottage
Vizitsa, Greece
Rooms 1
Area 210 m²
Number of floors 1
Two separate detached houses are for sale in the village of Vyzitsa, Pelion (turnkey). Each …
$357,616
Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Ελληνικά
Cottage 3 bedrooms in Lokroi Municipality, Greece
Cottage 3 bedrooms
Lokroi Municipality, Greece
Rooms 6
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 260 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale 3-storey house of 260 sq.meters in central Greece. Ground floor consists of living …
$485,341
Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Ελληνικά
Cottage 2 bedrooms in Dirfyon - Messapion Municipality, Greece
Cottage 2 bedrooms
Dirfyon - Messapion Municipality, Greece
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 101 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale 1-storey house of 101 sq.meters on the Euboea island . The house consists of 2 bedr…
$313,123
Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Ελληνικά
Cottage 5 bedrooms in Volos Municipality, Greece
Cottage 5 bedrooms
Volos Municipality, Greece
Rooms 6
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 2
Area 150 m²
Floor 3/1
For sale under construction 3-storey house of 150 sq.meters in Volos-Pilio. Semi-basement co…
$111,196
Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Ελληνικά
Cottage 4 bedrooms in Delphi Municipality, Greece
Cottage 4 bedrooms
Delphi Municipality, Greece
Rooms 6
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 240 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale 2-storey house of 240 sq.meters in central Greece. Ground floor consists of 2 bedro…
$156,561
Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Ελληνικά
Cottage 7 bedrooms in Tsankarada, Greece
Cottage 7 bedrooms
Tsankarada, Greece
Rooms 9
Bedrooms 7
Bathrooms count 2
Area 280 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale 3-storey house of 280 sq.meters in Volos-Pilio. Ground floor consists of 2 bedrooms…
$824,557
Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Ελληνικά
Cottage 2 bedrooms in South Pilio Municipality, Greece
Cottage 2 bedrooms
South Pilio Municipality, Greece
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 56 m²
Floor 1/1
For sale 1-storey house of 56 sq.meters in Volos-Pilio. The house consists of 2 bedrooms, li…
$335,265
Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Ελληνικά
Cottage 3 bedrooms in Dirfyon - Messapion Municipality, Greece
Cottage 3 bedrooms
Dirfyon - Messapion Municipality, Greece
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 200 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale 2-storey house of 200 sq.meters on the Euboea island . Semi-basement consists of on…
$266,155
Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Ελληνικά
Cottage 2 bedrooms in Vizitsa, Greece
Cottage 2 bedrooms
Vizitsa, Greece
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 70 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale 1-storey house of 70 sq.meters in Volos-Pilio. The house consists of 2 bedrooms, li…
$166,999
Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Ελληνικά
1 room Cottage in Agoriani, Greece
1 room Cottage
Agoriani, Greece
Rooms 1
Area 250 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale 1-storey house of 250 sq.meters in Arachova. The owners will be leaving the furnitu…
$2,79M
Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Ελληνικά
Cottage 2 bedrooms in Distomo-Arachova-Antikyra Municipality, Greece
Cottage 2 bedrooms
Distomo-Arachova-Antikyra Municipality, Greece
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 70 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale 2-storey house of 70 sq.meters in Arachova. Ground floor consists of 2 bedrooms, 2 …
$260,936
Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Ελληνικά
1 room Cottage in Municipality of Chalkida, Greece
1 room Cottage
Municipality of Chalkida, Greece
Rooms 1
Area 200 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale 1-storey house of 200 sq.meters on the Euboea island . A magnificent view of the se…
$724,258
Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Ελληνικά
Cottage 3 bedrooms in Melies, Greece
Cottage 3 bedrooms
Melies, Greece
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 175 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale 3-storey house of 175 sq.meters in Volos-Pilio. Semi-basement consists of one bedro…
$344,435
Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Ελληνικά
Cottage 2 bedrooms in Eretria Municipality, Greece
Cottage 2 bedrooms
Eretria Municipality, Greece
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 100 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale 1-storey house of 100 sq.meters on the Euboea island . The house consists of 2 bedr…
$166,999
Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Ελληνικά
Cottage 4 rooms in Loutra Ypatis, Greece
Cottage 4 rooms
Loutra Ypatis, Greece
Rooms 4
Area 365 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale 0-storey house of 365 sq.meters in central Greece. There are: a fireplace. The owne…
$373,660
Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Ελληνικά
Cottage 4 bedrooms in Aliartos-Thespies Municipality, Greece
Cottage 4 bedrooms
Aliartos-Thespies Municipality, Greece
Rooms 6
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Area 214 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale 4-storey house of 214 sq.meters in Attica. Semi-basement consists of living room wi…
$365,310
Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Ελληνικά
Cottage 5 bedrooms in Ano Vathia, Greece
Cottage 5 bedrooms
Ano Vathia, Greece
Rooms 6
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 3
Area 150 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale 3-storey house of 150 sq.meters on the Euboea island . Semi-basement consists of 2 …
$313,123
Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Ελληνικά
Cottage 4 bedrooms in Eretria Municipality, Greece
Cottage 4 bedrooms
Eretria Municipality, Greece
Rooms 6
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Area 200 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale 3-storey house of 200 sq.meters on the Euboea island . Ground floor consists of liv…
$380,966
Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Ελληνικά
Cottage 3 bedrooms in Municipality of Chalkida, Greece
Cottage 3 bedrooms
Municipality of Chalkida, Greece
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 250 m²
Floor -2
For sale 3-storey house of 250 sq.meters on the Euboea island . Basement consists of one bed…
$1,05M
Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Ελληνικά
3 room cottage in Eretria Municipality, Greece
3 room cottage
Eretria Municipality, Greece
Rooms 3
Area 98 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale 0-storey house of 98 sq.meters on the Euboea island . There are: a fireplace. The o…
$175,349
Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Ελληνικά
Cottage 6 bedrooms in Nea Ionia, Greece
Cottage 6 bedrooms
Nea Ionia, Greece
Rooms 10
Bedrooms 6
Bathrooms count 4
Area 520 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale 4-storey house of 520 sq.meters in Volos-Pilio. Semi-basement consists of 2 bedroom…
$782,807
Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Ελληνικά
Cottage 4 bedrooms in Delphi Municipality, Greece
Cottage 4 bedrooms
Delphi Municipality, Greece
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 1
Area 125 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale 2-storey house of 125 sq.meters in central Greece. Ground floor consists of one bed…
$574,059
Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Ελληνικά
Cottage 3 bedrooms in Amfikleia-Elateia Municipality, Greece
Cottage 3 bedrooms
Amfikleia-Elateia Municipality, Greece
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 140 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale 1-storey house of 140 sq.meters in Arachova. The house consists of 3 bedrooms, livi…
$260,936
Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Ελληνικά
1 room Cottage in Gialtra, Greece
1 room Cottage
Gialtra, Greece
Rooms 1
Area 480 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale is a three-storey unfinished cottage in the town of Yaltra on the island of Evia. E…
$346,440
Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Ελληνικά
Cottage 3 bedrooms in Politika, Greece
Cottage 3 bedrooms
Politika, Greece
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 184 m²
For sale 2-storey house of 184 sq.meters on the Euboea island . Ground floor consists of one…
$283,832
Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Ελληνικά
Cottage 11 bedrooms in Kymi - Aliveri Anna Municipality, Greece
Cottage 11 bedrooms
Kymi - Aliveri Anna Municipality, Greece
Rooms 13
Bedrooms 11
Bathrooms count 4
Area 460 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale 3-storey house of 460 sq.meters on the Euboea island . Semi-basement consists of 4 …
$678,433
Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Ελληνικά

