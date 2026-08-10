Cottages for sale in Municipality of Amfikleia - Elatia, Greece

Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Greece
  3. Amfikleia-Elateia Municipality
  4. Residential
  5. Cottage

Cottages in Amfikleia-Elateia Municipality, Greece

;
Cottage Delete
Clear all
2 properties total found
Cottage 3 bedrooms in Amfikleia-Elateia Municipality, Greece
Cottage 3 bedrooms
Amfikleia-Elateia Municipality, Greece
Bedrooms 3
Area 140 m²
For sale 1-storey house of 140 sq.meters in Arachova. The house consists of 3 bedrooms, li…
$295,177
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Български, Српски
Cottage 4 bedrooms in Amfikleia-Elateia Municipality, Greece
Cottage 4 bedrooms
Amfikleia-Elateia Municipality, Greece
Bedrooms 4
Area 160 m²
For sale 3-storey house of 160 sq.meters in Arachova. Semi-basement consists of 2 bedrooms, …
$413,248
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Български, Српски
Realting.com
Go

Properties features in Amfikleia-Elateia Municipality, Greece

with Mountain view
Cheap
Luxury
Realting.com
Go