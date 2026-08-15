Cottages for sale in Municipal Unit of Arachovis, Greece

Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Greece
  3. Arachova Municipal Unit
  4. Residential
  5. Cottage

Cottages in Arachova Municipal Unit, Greece

;
Cottage Delete
Clear all
4 properties total found
Cottage 2 bedrooms in Arachova, Greece
Cottage 2 bedrooms
Arachova, Greece
Bedrooms 2
Area 70 m²
For sale 2-storey house of 70 sq.meters in Arachova. Ground floor consists of 2 bedrooms, …
$295,177
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Български, Српски
Cottage 5 bedrooms in Arachova, Greece
Cottage 5 bedrooms
Arachova, Greece
Bedrooms 5
Area 250 m²
For sale 3-storey house of 250 sq.meters in Arachova. Semi-basement consists of 2 bedrooms…
$531,319
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Български, Српски
Cottage 4 bedrooms in Arachova, Greece
Cottage 4 bedrooms
Arachova, Greece
Bedrooms 4
Area 402 m²
For sale 2-storey house of 402 sq.meters in Arachova. Ground floor consists of one bedroom, …
$1,42M
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Български, Српски
It Is RealtyIt Is Realty
Cottage in Arachova, Greece
Cottage
Arachova, Greece
Area 400 m²
We offer for sale a wonderful chalet of 420 sqm. in Parnassos. This cosy log house is uni…
$3,54M
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Български, Српски
Realting.com
Go

Properties features in Arachova Municipal Unit, Greece

with Mountain view
Cheap
Luxury
Realting.com
Go