Cottages for sale in Amarynthos Municipal Unit, Greece

4 properties total found
Cottage 3 bedrooms in Ano Vathia, Greece
Cottage 3 bedrooms
Ano Vathia, Greece
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 190 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale 2-storey house of 190 sq.meters on the Euboea island . Ground floor consists of 3 b…
$372,009
Cottage 5 bedrooms in Ano Vathia, Greece
Cottage 5 bedrooms
Ano Vathia, Greece
Rooms 6
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 3
Area 150 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale 3-storey house of 150 sq.meters on the Euboea island . Semi-basement consists of 2 …
$348,759
Cottage 2 bedrooms in Eretria Municipality, Greece
Cottage 2 bedrooms
Eretria Municipality, Greece
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Area 80 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale 1-storey house of 80 sq.meters on the Euboea island . The house consists of 2 bedro…
$125,553
Cottage 3 bedrooms in Eretria Municipality, Greece
Cottage 3 bedrooms
Eretria Municipality, Greece
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 100 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale 2-storey house of 100 sq.meters on the Euboea island . Semi-basement consists of on…
$162,754
