Cottages for sale in South Pilio Municipality, Greece

3 room cottage with mountain view, with furnishings in Vyzitsa, Greece
3 room cottage with mountain view, with furnishings
Vyzitsa, Greece
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 175 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale 3-storey house of 175 sq.meters in Volos-Pilio. The semi-basement consists of one b…
€330,000
Cottage 6 bedrooms with furnishings in South Pilio Municipality, Greece
Cottage 6 bedrooms with furnishings
South Pilio Municipality, Greece
Rooms 8
Bathrooms count 3
Area 160 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale 2-storey house of 160 sq.meters in Volos-Pilio. The ground floor consists of 3 bedr…
€275,000
1 room Cottage with sea view, with mountain view, with city view in Milina, Greece
1 room Cottage with sea view, with mountain view, with city view
Milina, Greece
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 60 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale 1-storey house of 60 sq.meters in central Greece. The house consists of one bedroom…
€120,000
Cottage 2 bedrooms with sea view, with mountain view, with city view in Lavkos, Greece
Cottage 2 bedrooms with sea view, with mountain view, with city view
Lavkos, Greece
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 1
Area 100 m²
Number of floors 2
For sale 2-storey house of 100 sq.meters in Volos-Pilio. The ground floor consists of one be…
€320,000
Cottage 2 bedrooms with sea view, with mountain view, with furnishings in Koropi, Greece
Cottage 2 bedrooms with sea view, with mountain view, with furnishings
Koropi, Greece
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 70 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale 1-storey house of 70 sq.meters in Volos-Pilio. The house consists of 2 bedrooms, li…
€160,000
1 room Cottage with sea view, with mountain view, with furnishings in Vyzitsa, Greece
1 room Cottage with sea view, with mountain view, with furnishings
Vyzitsa, Greece
Rooms 1
Area 210 m²
Number of floors 1
Two separate detached houses are for sale in the village of Vyzitsa, Pelion (turnkey). Each …
€320,000

