Cottages for sale in Lokroi Municipality, Greece

Cottage 4 bedrooms in Lokroi Municipality, Greece
Cottage 4 bedrooms
Lokroi Municipality, Greece
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 160 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale 1-storey house of 160 sq.meters in central Greece. The house consists of 4 bedrooms…
$737,373
Close
Cottage 3 bedrooms in Lokroi Municipality, Greece
Cottage 3 bedrooms
Lokroi Municipality, Greece
Rooms 6
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 260 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale 3-storey house of 260 sq.meters in central Greece. Ground floor consists of living …
$535,748
Close
Cottage 4 bedrooms in Lokroi Municipality, Greece
Cottage 4 bedrooms
Lokroi Municipality, Greece
Rooms 6
Bedrooms 4
Area 218 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale 3-storey house of 218 sq.meters in central Greece. Semi-basement consists of living…
$518,465
Close
Cottage 12 bedrooms in Lokroi Municipality, Greece
Cottage 12 bedrooms
Lokroi Municipality, Greece
Rooms 16
Bedrooms 12
Bathrooms count 4
Area 400 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale 3-storey house of 400 sq.meters in central Greece. Ground floor consists of one sto…
$1,73M
Close
Cottage 4 bedrooms in Lokroi Municipality, Greece
Cottage 4 bedrooms
Lokroi Municipality, Greece
Rooms 6
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Area 180 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale 4-storey house of 180 sq.meters in central Greece. Semi-basement consists of one st…
$518,465
Close
Properties features in Lokroi Municipality, Greece

