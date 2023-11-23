Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Greece
  3. Residential
  4. Municipality of Istia-Aidipsos
  5. Cottages

Cottages for sale in Municipality of Istia-Aidipsos, Greece

Cottage To archive
Clear all
6 properties total found
3 room cottage with furnishings in Orei, Greece
3 room cottage with furnishings
Orei, Greece
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 1
Area 135 m²
Floor 1/1
For sale 2-storey house of 135 sq.meters on the Euboea island . The ground floor consists of…
€160,000
Call
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
+302310591431 emavridou@grekodom.gr
Cottage 4 bedrooms with sea view, with furnishings, with first coastline in Lihada, Greece
Cottage 4 bedrooms with sea view, with furnishings, with first coastline
Lihada, Greece
Rooms 6
Bathrooms count 2
Area 163 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale 2-storey house of 163 sq.meters on the Euboea island . The ground floor consists of…
€275,000
Call
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
+302310591431 emavridou@grekodom.gr
Cottage 4 rooms with sea view, with mountain view, with furnishings in Gouves, Greece
Cottage 4 rooms with sea view, with mountain view, with furnishings
Gouves, Greece
Rooms 4
Area 120 m²
Number of floors 3
For sale 0-storey house of 120 sq.meters on the Euboea island . A view of the sea, the mount…
€450,000
Call
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
+302310591431 emavridou@grekodom.gr
3 room cottage with mountain view, with furnishings in Kryoneritis, Greece
3 room cottage with mountain view, with furnishings
Kryoneritis, Greece
Rooms 5
Bathrooms count 2
Area 165 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale 2-storey house of 165 sq.meters on the Euboea island . The ground floor consists of…
€190,000
Call
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
+302310591431 emavridou@grekodom.gr
Cottage 6 bedrooms with furnishings in Agios, Greece
Cottage 6 bedrooms with furnishings
Agios, Greece
Rooms 8
Bathrooms count 2
Area 312 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale 2-storey house of 312 sq.meters on the Euboea island . The ground floor consists of…
€170,000
Call
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
+302310591431 emavridou@grekodom.gr
1 room Cottage with mountain view, with furnishings in Gialtra, Greece
1 room Cottage with mountain view, with furnishings
Gialtra, Greece
Rooms 1
Area 480 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale is a three-storey unfinished cottage in the town of Yaltra on the island of Evia. E…
€310,000
Call
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
+302310591431 emavridou@grekodom.gr

Properties features in Municipality of Istia-Aidipsos, Greece

with sea view
with swimming pool
with mountain view
cheap
luxury
Realting.com
Go

© 2018 - 2023 Realting.com

International Real Estate Platform

Rating 4.9 / 5:
992 votes
Visa
Visa Secure
MasterCard
MasterCard Check
Belkart
Belkart Pass
Apple Pay
G Pay
BePaid
Mir