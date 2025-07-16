Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Greece
  3. Municipal Unit of Tithorea
  4. Residential
  5. Cottage

Cottages for sale in Municipal Unit of Tithorea, Greece

Cottage Delete
Clear all
3 properties total found
1 room Cottage in Amfikleia-Elateia Municipality, Greece
1 room Cottage
Amfikleia-Elateia Municipality, Greece
Rooms 1
Area 400 m²
Number of floors 1
We offer for sale a wonderful chalet of 420 sqm. in Parnassos. This cosy log house is unique…
$3,46M
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Ελληνικά
1 room Cottage in Amfikleia-Elateia Municipality, Greece
1 room Cottage
Amfikleia-Elateia Municipality, Greece
Rooms 1
Area 128 m²
Number of floors 1
We offer for sale a wonderful chalet of 128 sqm. in Parnassos. This cosy log house is unique…
$633,680
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Ελληνικά
Cottage 3 bedrooms in Amfikleia-Elateia Municipality, Greece
Cottage 3 bedrooms
Amfikleia-Elateia Municipality, Greece
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 140 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale 1-storey house of 140 sq.meters in Arachova. The house consists of 3 bedrooms, livi…
$290,632
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Ελληνικά
TekceTekce
Realting.com
Go

Properties features in Municipal Unit of Tithorea, Greece

Cheap
Luxury
Realting.com
Go