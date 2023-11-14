Show property on map Show properties list
Cottages for sale in Municipality of Dorida, Greece

3 properties total found
3 room cottage with sea view, with furnishings, with first coastline in Municipality of Dorida, Greece
3 room cottage with sea view, with furnishings, with first coastline
Municipality of Dorida, Greece
Rooms 5
Bathrooms count 2
Area 140 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale 2-storey house of 140 sq.meters in central Greece. The ground floor consists of one…
€300,000
Cottage 2 bedrooms with mountain view, with city view, with furnishings in Castle, Greece
Cottage 2 bedrooms with mountain view, with city view, with furnishings
Castle, Greece
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 130 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale 2-storey house of 130 sq.meters in central Greece. The ground floor consists of one…
€85,000
Cottage 4 bedrooms with sea view, with city view, with furnishings in Eratini, Greece
Cottage 4 bedrooms with sea view, with city view, with furnishings
Eratini, Greece
Rooms 6
Bathrooms count 2
Area 165 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale 2-storey house of 165 sq.meters in central Greece. The ground floor consists of 2 b…
€170,000

