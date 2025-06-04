Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Greece
  3. Municipal Unit of Anthidon
  4. Residential
  5. Cottage

Cottages for sale in Municipal Unit of Anthidon, Greece

Cottage Delete
Clear all
10 properties total found
Cottage 2 bedrooms in Municipality of Chalkida, Greece
Cottage 2 bedrooms
Municipality of Chalkida, Greece
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 89 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale 2-storey house of 89 sq.meters on the Euboea island . Ground floor consists of livi…
$287,029
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Ελληνικά
1 room Cottage in Municipality of Chalkida, Greece
1 room Cottage
Municipality of Chalkida, Greece
Rooms 1
Area 200 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale 1-storey house of 200 sq.meters on the Euboea island . A magnificent view of the se…
$724,258
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Ελληνικά
Cottage 3 bedrooms in Municipality of Chalkida, Greece
Cottage 3 bedrooms
Municipality of Chalkida, Greece
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 100 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale 1-storey house of 100 sq.meters on the Euboea island . The house consists of 3 bedr…
$260,936
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Ελληνικά
Cottage 3 bedrooms in Municipality of Chalkida, Greece
Cottage 3 bedrooms
Municipality of Chalkida, Greece
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 250 m²
Floor -2
For sale 3-storey house of 250 sq.meters on the Euboea island . Basement consists of one bed…
$1,05M
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Ελληνικά
Cottage 3 bedrooms in Municipality of Chalkida, Greece
Cottage 3 bedrooms
Municipality of Chalkida, Greece
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 196 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale 2-storey house of 196 sq.meters on the Euboea island . Ground floor consists of one…
$391,404
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Ελληνικά
Cottage 4 bedrooms in Municipality of Chalkida, Greece
Cottage 4 bedrooms
Municipality of Chalkida, Greece
Rooms 6
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 200 m²
For sale 2-storey house of 200 sq.meters on the Euboea island . Ground floor consists of 2 b…
$1,52M
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Ελληνικά
Cottage 4 bedrooms in Municipality of Chalkida, Greece
Cottage 4 bedrooms
Municipality of Chalkida, Greece
Rooms 7
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 5
Area 430 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale 4-storey house of 430 sq.meters on the Euboea island . Ground floor consists of liv…
$626,246
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Ελληνικά
Cottage 5 bedrooms in Municipality of Chalkida, Greece
Cottage 5 bedrooms
Municipality of Chalkida, Greece
Rooms 6
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 3
Area 320 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale 3-storey house of 320 sq.meters on the Euboea island . Semi-basement consists of on…
$490,772
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Ελληνικά
Cottage 4 bedrooms in Municipality of Chalkida, Greece
Cottage 4 bedrooms
Municipality of Chalkida, Greece
Rooms 8
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 4
Area 312 m²
Number of floors 3
For sale 3-storey house of 312 sq.meters on the Euboea island . Ground floor consists of one…
$790,789
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Ελληνικά
Cottage 6 bedrooms in Municipality of Chalkida, Greece
Cottage 6 bedrooms
Municipality of Chalkida, Greece
Rooms 8
Bedrooms 6
Bathrooms count 3
Area 420 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale 4-storey house of 420 sq.meters on the Euboea island . Semi-basement consists of 2 …
$1,37M
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Ελληνικά

Properties features in Municipal Unit of Anthidon, Greece

with Mountain view
with Sea view
with Swimming pool
Cheap
Luxury
Realting.com
Go